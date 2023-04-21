This Week In Sports: 4/21/23
April 20, 2023
Women’s tennis falls to Carleton, gets two huge wins vs Saints Ben and Olaf
- On Friday, April 14, the Scots faced MIAC powerhouse Carleton and couldn’t overcome the Knights, losing 1-8.
- On Saturday, April 15, women’s tennis bounced back and earned a key MIAC win against the College of St. Benedict, 6-3.
- The Scots holding their mettle in tiebreaks made the difference in this match, including Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 and Savannah Haugen ’26 taking a close fought tiebreak to win their doubles set 8-7 (10-8).
- On Tuesday, April 18, the Scots continued their momentum and took down St. Olaf College, 4-5.
- After losing two of three doubles contests, the Scots mounted a comeback, taking four singles matches to steal the overall win and clinch a playoff berth.
- Amalin Sorajja ’23 took two wins in the match, leading to the Scots’ eventual victory.
Women’s track and field make leaps and bounds at Norse Invite
- In the Norse Invite held by Luther College, the Scots did well, nabbing podiums and individual records.
- Sky Theodosopoulos ’26 got second in the 1500m, while Journey Amundson ’23 also took silver for her leap in the long jump.
- Scots finished ninth, 10th and 11th in the 5000m with Jesse Colnes ’23, Sylvia Coyle ’25 and Erin Franke ’23 all setting personal records.
- The Scots also got second in the 1600m sprint medley relay.
Men’s track and field contest Luther meet
- At the Norse Invite on Saturday, April 15, the Scots put in many strong performances.
- At a meet with over 10 teams, Scots abounded on the podium, silver medalists including Arlo Heitler ’25 in the 200m, Ben Crotteau ’25 in the 1500m (also setting the 10th best time in Macalester history) and Cole Peske ’23 in the 3000m.
- Max Menache ’25 also had a big day, getting eighth in the discus throw, and getting third in the hammer throw with a mark of 46.97m, fourth best in Macalester history.
Men’s tennis clinch playoff bye
- With an 8-1 win against Saint John’s University on Saturday, April 15, the Scots locked in at least the third seed for the playoffs, as the regular season comes to its final stretch.
- The Scots took two of three doubles matches, then swept the Johnnies in singles play, only losing one set across six matches.
- On Wednesday, April 19, the Scots faced Carleton College and lost 1-8, essentially ensuring their third seed.
Women’s golf opens season in Hastings
- On Saturday, April 15, the Scots played the first round of their season in Hastings, Minn..
- The Scots faced some bad weather, but still played well, with Bailey Lengfelder ’26 placing ninth in the event, shortened to one round after the second planned day was scuppered due to poor conditions.
Softball faces tough stretch
- Over the past week, softball has hit a bit of a skid, going 0-6 against some of the toughest teams in the MIAC, including nationally ranked College of St. Benedict.
- Amid the tough stretch, one of the bright spots was a 6-7 loss where the Scots layed well despite not coming out on top. In that game, Renee Nicholson ’25 went 3-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Jessica Katzin ’23 went 3-4 at the plate.
Baseball goes 3-1 as bats come alive
- On Friday, April 14, the Scots took both ends of a doubleheader vs Saint Mary’s University (Minn.), 5-3 and 10-4.
- Charlie Burton ’24 had a huge day, hitting three home runs between the two games. In the first game, it was Burton’s two-run blast — his second of the game — in the 6th inning that made the difference in a 5-3 victory, and in the second game, another two-run jack from Burton kicked off a four-run 6th inning rally that put the game out of reach for the Cardinals.
- Against Hamline University on Monday, April 17, the Scots split, winning 10-1 then losing 6-21.
- The first game featured an eight-run outburst in the first inning, and Ben King ’25 took the Scots through the first four innings, allowing only one run as they cruised to a win.