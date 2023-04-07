This Week In Sports: 4/06/23
April 6, 2023
Water polo splits regular season finale
- In a weekend sprint of four games in two days, water polo went 2-2, ending their regular season with a 6-10 (4-4) record.
- In the first game against the Austin College Kangaroos, the Scots got off to a slow start, going down 0-4 before getting on the board with an Eleanor Michaud ’23 goal, going into the half down 1-5. Michaud and Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 scored back-to-back to open the second half and cut the deficit to 2, but three quick Kangaroo goals put the game out of reach.
- The second game came against Carthage College. The sides went back and forth, with a Michaud brace and goals from Brooke Lane ’25 and Lorelei Bell ’26 getting the Scots on level terms with a 4-4 scoreline going into the final period. Alana Nadolski ’26 struck early in the fourth, and Sian Lewandowski ’25 iced the Firebirds with a goal in the last minute, completing the 6-4 win.
- In the third game, goals from Kendall Strauss ’26, Michaud and Nadolski meant the Scots lead reigning CWPA regular season champions Augustana College 5-4 into the fourth quarter. They came agonizingly close to toppling the Vikings, but ran out of gas, allowing 4 straight goals. Although Michaud found the back of the net late to complete her hat trick and make it 8-5, the Scots couldn’t recover.
- The second game was a defensive slog against Wittenberg University, with Michaud again scoring crucial Scot goals, this time getting a brace with goals in the first and third frames, the latter of which tied the game at 2-2. With 1:10 on the clock and the score still tied, Elizabeth Matlin ’25 netted a clutch goal, securing a 3-2 win. Jayden Kratt ’26 was immaculate in net, stifling the Tigers with 14 saves, including 4 clutch stops int he fourth quarter to preserve the one-goal win.
Men’s tennis aces pair of MIAC tests
- On April 1, the Scots traveled to Winona, Minn. to face Saint Mary’s University (Minn.), and emerged with a dominant 8-1 win.
- The Scots took all three doubles points and five singles matches. A resilient performance from Matthew Sullivan ’23, where he dropped the first set and bounced back with a 6-0 bagel in the second set and a 10-7 win in the tiebreaker, won the point on #1 singles, to go with his win on #1 doubles alongside Alec Sargent ’25, another double winner. Jordan Doi ’25 played an 8-1 win on #2 doubles, then stayed hot with a decisive 6-1 6-2 win on #2 doubles.
- On April 4, the Scots played Hamline University and stayed in scorching form, defeating the Pipers 8-1. The Scots relied on stellar performances across the board, including form Josh Marine ’23, who parlayed an 8-2 doubles win into a flawless 6-0 6-0 singles victory. The Scots now sit at 8-5 (4-1) on the season.
Women’s tennis sweeps Cardinals
- On April 1, women’s tennis made the journey to face Saint Mary’s University (Minn.), and came away with a perfect 9-0 sweep.
- The Scots were the only ones left laughing as dominant performances across the board left the Cardinals flummoxed. Savannah Haugen ’26 had a field day, winning on #3 doubles alongside Elizabeth Trevathan ’26, then winning her #6 singles match with a clean 6-0 6-1 performance. Amalin Sorajja ’23 and Amanye Reynolds ’24 also had strong performances, winning together on #2 doubles before winning 6-0 6-3 and 6-0 6-2, respectively.
Men’s track and field opens season with Wartburg meet
- On April 1 and 2, the Scots contested a Waverly, Iowa meet to begin the season, and came in with a team 13th place.
- Highlighting the meet were Arlo Heitler ’25, who earned fifth in the 200m, and Riley Hodin ’25 and Max Menache ’25, who both made inroads on the Macalester record books. Menache finished 13th in the hammer throw with the fifth best mark in school history, while Hodin took home third in the triple jump with Macalester’s eighth best ever leap, being named MIAC field athlete of the week for his effort.
Women’s track and field begins spring season
- On April 1 and 2, women’s track and field opened their season coming in 14th as a team in the first outdoor event of the season.
- Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 had a monster meet, getting seventh in the javelin throw, while getting personal bests in the 200m dash and 100m hurdles.
- Journey Amundson ’23 picked up right where she left off in the indoor season, immediately besting her personal record with a triple jump of 11.79m, the second best-ever for a Scot. History beckons now for Amundson, as she closes in on Macalester legend Susan Brown ’07, who holds the school triple jump record at 11.81m, just two centimeters beyond Amundson’s best mark.
Softball splits conference play openers
- On April 5, Macalester faced Augsburg University today in their first set of MIAC games, and went 1-1 to open up their conference season.
- In the first game, the Scots struck first with a run on a passed ball. Kaitlyn Pistorius held the Auggies scoreless through three innings, but ran out of gas in the fourth. The Auggies took the lead, and the Scots offense could not cover the difference as they fell 2-10.
- In the second end of the doubleheader, the Scots fought back. They took advantage of Augsburg’s mistakes to put together a 3-run third inning, and that made the difference in the game. Kara Jensen ’26 threw a gem, pitching seven innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run in a complete game masterclass to craft a 4-1 victory.
- The Scots relied on big days from the super-consistent Emily Bergin ’23, who went 2-4 with a double, and from Renee Nicholson ’25 who went 2-3 from the plate.