This Week In Sports: 4/06/23

Water polo splits regular season finale

In a weekend sprint of four games in two days, water polo went 2-2, ending their regular season with a 6-10 (4-4) record.

In the first game against the Austin College Kangaroos, the Scots got off to a slow start, going down 0-4 before getting on the board with an Eleanor Michaud ’23 goal, going into the half down 1-5. Michaud and Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 scored back-to-back to open the second half and cut the deficit to 2, but three quick Kangaroo goals put the game out of reach.

The second game came against Carthage College. The sides went back and forth, with a Michaud brace and goals from Brooke Lane ’25 and Lorelei Bell ’26 getting the Scots on level terms with a 4-4 scoreline going into the final period. Alana Nadolski ’26 struck early in the fourth, and Sian Lewandowski ’25 iced the Firebirds with a goal in the last minute, completing the 6-4 win.

In the third game, goals from Kendall Strauss ’26 , Michaud and Nadolski meant the Scots lead reigning CWPA regular season champions Augustana College 5-4 into the fourth quarter. They came agonizingly close to toppling the Vikings, but ran out of gas, allowing 4 straight goals. Although Michaud found the back of the net late to complete her hat trick and make it 8-5, the Scots couldn’t recover.