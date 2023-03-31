This Week In Sports: 3/30/23

Water polo readies for regular season final sprint

This past weekend, water polo was set to play Carthage College on March 25, but they were awarded a 5-0 forfeit win.

Next up on the schedule for these Scots is a four-game sprint at the end of the regular season, playing the final games in their regular season all in one weekend in Kenosha, Wis., leading into a three week break in conference play before the CWPA D-III championships, which will be held in the Leonard Center’s Riley Pool from April 21-23.

As the season heads down the stretch, these Scots are hitting their stride. In the polls, they are right on the tails of Austin College and Augustana College, ranked first and second respectively; last week, the Scots had 71 points in the polls, and this week, while remaining in third place, they garnered 90 points, just five behind Augustana and 10 behind Austin.