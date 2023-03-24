This Week In Sports: 3/23/23

While the Scots stand at 3-8 (1-2), do not let the record deceive you: these Scots are seriously good. Their losses have come against some of the stiffest competition in the nation, facing four squads inside the top nine in the most recent CWPA coaches’ poll. The two conference losses came against Austin College and Augustana College (Ill.), who rank second and first respectively in the CWPA for D-III, and both of those losses were by one goal only. The Scots, for their efforts, were recognized with third-place ranking in CWPA D-III, and tenth-place in the country in this week’s coaches poll.