This Week In Sports: 3/23/23
March 23, 2023
Women’s tennis hits first hurdles over spring trip
- Women’s tennis went 1-3 over their spring trip to Orlando, Fla., picking up the lone win on March 14 against Ohio Wesleyan University, blanking the Battling Bishops 9-0.
- Sydney Ellison ’24, Meg Ulrich ’24, Amanye Reynolds ’24 and Amalin Sorajja ’23 all put up double victories, not surrendering a single set between all four of them as they kept OWU’s squad at more than arm’s length the whole time.
- Talia Chait ’24 and Avery Munster ’23 also got in on the fun, delivering an 8-1 drubbing of their opponents on third doubles.
- More info here
Men’s tennis fights well against tough competitors during the spring break
- Men’s tennis ended their spring break road trip 2-2, taking out Ohio Wesleyan University and Ohio Northern.
- On March 14, the Scots took down Ohio Wesleyan University, 9-0. The Scots held a spotless record, refusing to lose even one set. Anton Korolev ’23, Jordan Doi ’25, Alec Sargent ’25 and Matthew Sullivan ’23 all took double victories, while Liam Lynch ’25 played his way to a perfect 6-0 6-0 singles win.
- More info here
Softball warms up for conference season in Clermont trip
- In a trip to Clermont, Fla. over spring break, the softball Scots went 4-6 against competition from across the nation.
- The highlight game of the stretch was a 12-1 beatdown of Lawrence University, where the Scots combined for 13 hits and 12 runs.
- Sophie Futchko ’25 continued her campaign with a 3-3 day with 2 RBIs, while Emily Bergin ’23 contributed to the win with 2-3 with a walk and a steal.
- Aces Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 and Maddie Molay ’26 combined for a one-run outing in a game that was shortened to five innings.
- Another highlight game was a gritty 5-4 win against Carthage College.
- After putting up 3 earlier in the game, Bergin got a two-out knock to bring home two runners, making the score 5-1 over the Firebirds. Pitcher Kara Jensen ’26, in her seventh inning of work after 6 frames of 1-run pitching, quickly faced a no outs, bases loaded jam. Molay went to the mound in relief, and was crucially able to hold Carthage to only three runs, earning the save and preserving the first win of record of Jensen’s college career.
- With 16 games in the books, stats have begun to come into focus, highlighting standout seasons, with five Scots OPSing over .850 and Futchko bordering on 1.000 in that figure.
Baseball shows flair at the plate in Tucson
- Baseball’s spring break adventures took them to Tucson, Ariz., where they split their 10 game set down the middle, 5-5.
- The Scots had a big game on the mound in their 7-1 win over Carthage College. Ben Levinson ’25 mowed down Firebird batsmen, going seven innings without surrendering a run. Cam Scholl ’25 and Ben King ’26 shut down the game in the eighth and ninth, as Carthage could only coax one run, unearned, out of the Scot defense.
- Another highlight game of the trip was a 19-11 shootout against Concordia University (Wis.) on March 18.
- The game against the Falcons was the offense’s time to shine, as every Scot with multiple at-bats got a hit. Josh Planko ’26 led the way, going 3-6 with 5 RBI, including a two-run homer in the third inning. Hayes Waddell ’25 also had a big day at the plate, going 3-5 with a walk.
Water polo fights through stellar spring break competition
- Over winter break, water polo played eight games, going 2-6 through that stretch.
- The first win came on March 14 against Saint Francis University, 12-11. Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 and Eleanor Michaud ’23 had 4 goals each, and Anna Nadolski ’26 had a clutch brace in the fourth quarter. Laurel O’Hare ’24 had 12 saves in the 1-point victory.
- The next was in a CWPA showdown against Wittenberg University on March 19, 9-5. Michaud had the bulk of the Scots’ goals with 4, while Sydney Hollingsworth ’23 bagged 3 assists. Jayden Kratt ’26 had 12 saves on 17 shots on goal.
- While the Scots stand at 3-8 (1-2), do not let the record deceive you: these Scots are seriously good. Their losses have come against some of the stiffest competition in the nation, facing four squads inside the top nine in the most recent CWPA coaches’ poll. The two conference losses came against Austin College and Augustana College (Ill.), who rank second and first respectively in the CWPA for D-III, and both of those losses were by one goal only. The Scots, for their efforts, were recognized with third-place ranking in CWPA D-III, and tenth-place in the country in this week’s coaches poll.
Scots compete in NCAA champs meets
- Journey Amundson ’23 competed in the NCAA D-III indoor track and field championships on March 11 in the triple jump. Ranked 20th at the beginning of the day, she leapt a distance of 11.75 meters, tying her for eighth with Harmony Creasy of Loras College. Based on each athlete’s second best mark, Amundson placed ninth, missing out on All-American honors by one spot.
- In the NCAA D-III swimming and diving championships, Skye Schmit ’26 raced three events, the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle and the 1650-yard freestyle. Although she did not qualify for the finals in any of her events, the range of events where she qualified for nationals highlighted Schmit’s exceptional skill and versatility in the pool.