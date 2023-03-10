This Week In Sports: 3/09/23

Women’s tennis storms into spring break with 6-0 start

Trevathan also won both a singles bout and a doubles match alongside Haugen, improving her individual record to 12-0 on the season, having won on doubles and singles in every match so far this spring for the Scots.

The Scots won every doubles match, each team dispatching their opponent 8-6. Five more Scots carried their singles contests, including Sorajja and Reynolds, who won their doubles match as a duo, then each individually dealt with their opponents in 6-0 6-0 displays.

On March 4, the Scots welcomed Concordia College (Minn.) to the Twin Cities, and continued their winning ways, taking out the Cobbers, 8-1.

Men’s tennis smashes Cobbers

Anton Korolev ’23 and Jordan Doi ’25 were particularly dominant, carrying their doubles match together 8-1, and each winning their singles matches 6-0 6-0, collectively winning 32 games while surrendering only one over the course of the match.

The Scots opened up the match with three wins in three doubles contests and continued their success with five wins in singles faceoffs.

Menache and Wright compete in cumulative meet

The Last Chance Meet marked out the end of the indoor season for men’s track and field. The Scots will return in April for outdoor track.

In Wartburg College’s gym, Wright and Menache competed, coming in 16th and 12th respectively. Neither improved on their season best.

Weight throw Scots Max Menache ’25 and Victor Wright ’23 qualified for the Last Chance Meet in Waverly, Iowa with their marks over the season.

Scots contest Last Chance Meet, Amundson makes NCAA champs

Amundson and Sims did not improve their season best marks, but Amundson’s leap of 11.78m placed her 19th in the NCAA D-III, good enough to qualify her for the national championship meet.

Blaesing’s time in the mile was a season best for her and the second-best time in Macalester history, placing her 7th in the meet.

Three Scots, Journey Amundson ’23, Jaeden Sims ’26 and Maria Blaesing ’24, had marks over the season that qualified them for the Last Chance Meet on March 4. Blaesing qualified for the mile, while Amundson and Sims qualified for the triple jump.

Softball splits dome doubleheader

In a doubleheader at the Rochester Dome, the Scots faced Grinnell College and Luther College, and emerged victorious over the Norse.

In the first game vs Grinnell, the Scots struck quickly with an RBI single from Mandy Morrical ’24 in the first, but allowed 4 runs in the bottom of the frame, eventually falling 7-1.

Against Luther, the Scots fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first two innings, then stormed back. They got on the board in the 3rd after a Morrical single allowed Sophie Futchko ’25 to take advantage of a throwing error to score, then broke out in the fifth. Regan Brodine ’23 erased the deficit with a 2 RBI single, then Emily Pedersen ’24 cranked a two-run homer to give the Scots a 5-3 lead that they held through the end of the game.