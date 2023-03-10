Muse concert review at the Target Center

On Sunday, Feb. 26th, I went to a concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The concert was mainly Muse, but Evanescence and ONE OK ROCK also performed.

ONE OK ROCK is a Japanese rock band formed in 2005. They are influenced by bands such as Linkin Park and Foo Fighters. Evanescence is an American rock band formed in 1995. In general, they are classified as a Gothic alternative metal band. However, they are influenced by many genres, such as classical music. Muse is a British rock band formed in 1994. They are influenced by many classical composers and rock bands.

ONE OK ROCK was the first group to perform. I had never heard of them before I went to the concert, but they were amazing! The sound quality was great, the music sounded great, I had fun listening to them even though I did not know any of their songs; ONE OK ROCK was great overall! However, it is a shame that I could not really sing along, due to me not knowing any of their songs. I will give my experience of ONE OK ROCK a rating of three and three quarters out of five stars because I still had a lot of fun as a newcomer.

The second group to perform was Evanescence, a group that I am a huge fan of. I am not sure what happened, but the sound quality for Evanescence was pretty bad. Regardless, I had even more fun with them than with ONE OK ROCK, because I knew almost all of the songs that they performed. There was only one song that I did not know that well and I previously did not like that song. However, I like that song now. I was screaming the lyrics to almost all of the other songs that they performed, so much that my throat became sore! I will give my experience of Evanescence a rating of four and a half out of five stars because I had a blast, but the sound quality could have been much better.

The last group to perform was Muse. I am starting to become a fan of Muse. However, I prefer Evanescence. Unfortunately, I did not know most of the songs that Muse performed, or all of the lyrics for the songs I did know. However, I still had a ton of fun! The sound quality for Muse was drastically better than the sound quality for Evanescence. I will give my experience of Muse a rating of four out of five stars because I had a lot of fun, but not as much fun as with Evanescence.

Overall, I will give my experience of this concert a rating of four and one twelfth out of five stars because four and one twelfth is the average of the three scores. This rating makes sense because even though things were far from perfect I still had a lot of fun!