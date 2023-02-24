This Week In Sports – 02/22/2023
February 23, 2023
Macalester Men’s Basketball drops final two to end season
- On Feb. 18, the Scots faced off against Augsburg University for the final regular season match of 2022-23 and fell 75-78.
- It was a highlight game for Badou Ba ’25 who racked up a career-high of 20 points against the Auggies, including a dunk that gave the Scots hope with a late lead, 73-72 with a little over three minutes to go.
- Caleb Williams ’24 also scored well, picking up 17 of his own, along with Tom Andreae ’24 who finished with 13.
- On Feb. 21, Macalester welcomed St. Olaf College to the Alumni Gymnasium for a MIAC first-round playoff game, which resulted in a heartbreaking and season-ending loss with a score of 54-56.
- Williams led the scoring sheet in what proved to be the Scots’ final game, tallying 21 points, alongside stellar performances from Ba and Robert Grace IV ’25.
- More info here
Water Polo goes 1-3 in season opening weekend tournament
- On Feb. 17, water polo opened their season against Virginia Military Institute with a 7-14 final score. Against their D-I opponents, the Scots put up a valiant fight, but eventually fell short.
- Sian Lewandowski ’25 opened the Scots’ scoring for the season with a goal that made it 1-3 in the first quarter. Eleanor Michaud ’23 tallied three goals in the loss.
- The Scots posted a win and a loss on the second day of competition, losing 9-14 to McKendree University and winning their first game of the season 9-3 against the California Institute of Technology.
- Against McKendree, Jayden Kratt ’26 put on a clinic in net, saving multiple breakaway shot attempts from the Bearcats. The first half was close, but McKendree broke out in the third quarter for 7 goals, leading at the beginning of the fourth quarter 6-12, with a lead they would never lose. Michaud once again found the scoring sheet, netting 2, along with Kendall Strauss ’26 and Sydney Hollingsworth ’23, who recorded braces of their own.
- Against Caltech, the first D-III opponent of the season, the Scot’s strong defense pulled through, holding the Beavers to 3 goals all game. Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 had a hat trick, while Hollingsworth and Alana Nadolski ’23 netted 2.
- On Feb. 19, the Scots lost to Ottawa University Arizona 4-12. The Scots put up a fight against an NAIA team, but came up short.
Swim and Dive wins first Scot individual swim championships since 2009
- Macalester men’s and women’s swim and dive capped off an impressive season-long campaign with wins and broken records at the MIAC swim and dive championships.
- The women’s swim team finished 3rd place overall in the MIAC after a Macalester record-breaking, championship performance from Skye Schmit ’26 in the 200-yard freestyle, and a MIAC 100-yard backstroke winning swim from Verity Wray-Raabolle ’25.
- Schmit and Wray-Raabolle’s MIAC championships are the first individual MIAC wins from Scot swimmers since Karoline Hart’s’12 in 2009.
- Schmit’s time also punched her ticket to the NCAA B Cut.
- The men’s swim team finished 5th place overall in the MIAC, headlined by a school record breaking performance in the 200-yard breaststroke by Charles Batsaikhan ’25.
Track and field wins events and breaks records at Tostrud Classic.
- Macalester men’s track and field placed 2nd out of 7 teams at the St. Olaf-hosted Tostrud Classic.
- Highlights include Arlo Heitler ’25 breaking the Macalester mens’ indoor 200 meter record with a time of 22.35, winning the overall race at the event, and Jeff Wang ’25 winning the 400 meter dash.
- Macalester women’s track and field finished 6th out of 10 teams at the St. Olaf Tostrud Classic.
- The meet was highlighted by Journey Amundson ’23 breaking the school record in the triple jump, winning the event with a mark of 11.78m, 12th-best nationally in Division III.
- Other notable performances came from junior Maria Blaesing ’24 who finished first overall in the mile, and a third place finish from the 4×400 team of Adisa Preston ’25, Jaeden Sims ’26, Karley Thurston ’24 and Mara Pirone ’26.
Softball sweeps opening day with emphatic wins
- Macalester softball won twice on opening day, defeating Bethany Lutheran College 6-3 and crushing North Central University 19-0 on Feb. 19.
- Against Bethany Lutheran College, the Scots were led by Emily Bergin ’23 going 3-4 with a 7th inning 2 RBI single that extended the Scot lead out to 3 in the final inning.
- Kaitlyn Pistorius ’25 pitched 7 innings in a complete game victory, including an ice cold bottom of the seventh to shut down the Vikings by retiring the side.
- Against NCU, the Scots had a dominant performance at the plate and at the mound, tallying 19 runs while pitching a combined one-hitter with Elsa Church ’24, Maddie Molay ’26 and Kara Jensen ’26.
Women’s basketball closes season with loss at Augsburg.
- The Scots traveled to Augsburg University on Feb. 18, and ended their season with a 46-70 defeat.
- Peyton Starks ’25 had another big game, scoring 20 to cap off a season where she scored 18.8 points per game, by some distance the best in the MIAC. Katherine Norquist ’25 also got in on the scoring, putting up 15.
- The Scots end the season with a 7-18 record, with a 6-16 in-conference record. This was the final season as Scots for seniors Emma LaFrenz ’23 and Solana Cushing ’23.