This Week In Sports – 02/22/2023

Macalester Men’s Basketball drops final two to end season

Williams led the scoring sheet in what proved to be the Scots’ final game, tallying 21 points, alongside stellar performances from Ba and

On Feb. 21, Macalester welcomed St. Olaf College to the Alumni Gymnasium for a MIAC first-round playoff game, which resulted in a heartbreaking and season-ending loss with a score of 54-56.

also scored well, picking up 17 of his own, along with

who racked up a career-high of 20 points against the Auggies, including a dunk that gave the Scots hope with a late lead, 73-72 with a little over three minutes to go.

It was a highlight game for

On Feb. 18, the Scots faced off against Augsburg University for the final regular season match of 2022-23 and fell 75-78.

Water Polo goes 1-3 in season opening weekend tournament

On Feb. 17, water polo opened their season against Virginia Military Institute with a 7-14 final score. Against their D-I opponents, the Scots put up a valiant fight, but eventually fell short.

Sian Lewandowski ’25 opened the Scots’ scoring for the season with a goal that made it 1-3 in the first quarter. Eleanor Michaud ’23 tallied three goals in the loss.

The Scots posted a win and a loss on the second day of competition, losing 9-14 to McKendree University and winning their first game of the season 9-3 against the California Institute of Technology.

Against McKendree, Jayden Kratt ’26 put on a clinic in net, saving multiple breakaway shot attempts from the Bearcats. The first half was close, but McKendree broke out in the third quarter for 7 goals, leading at the beginning of the fourth quarter 6-12, with a lead they would never lose. Michaud once again found the scoring sheet, netting 2, along with Kendall Strauss ’26 and Sydney Hollingsworth ’23 , who recorded braces of their own.

Against Caltech, the first D-III opponent of the season, the Scot’s strong defense pulled through, holding the Beavers to 3 goals all game. Jess Palmer-Sammons ’26 had a hat trick, while Hollingsworth and Alana Nadolski ’23 netted 2.