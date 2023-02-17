This Week In Sports: 2/17/23
February 16, 2023
Women’s Tennis Takes Two, Remains Unbeaten
- The women’s tennis team grabbed a weekend win over the College of Saint Scholastica, 6-3. Savannah Haugen ’26 and Elizabeth Trevathan ’26 carried a doubles victory and won their respective singles matchups to help the team secure the win.
- The good times kept rolling on Saturday as the team dominated the University of Northwestern (Minn.) by a score of 8-1 on Feb. 11. The Scots won all six singles matches in a strong all-around performance to improve to 3-0 (1-0 MIAC) on the young season.
- Trevathan again won in doubles and singles, as did last week’s MIAC Player of the Week Amanye Reynolds ’24.
Men’s Tennis Bounces Back, Earns Pair of Ws
- The men’s tennis team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a commanding win against the on Feb. 10 College of Saint Scholastica. The team recovered well after dropping two of three doubles matches to take the overall match 6-3. Anton Korolev ’23 and Liam Lynch ’25 won 3rd doubles, and Korolev went 2 for 2 with a commanding singles victory.
- Macalester followed up their victory with an even stronger win against the University of Northwestern (Minn.) on Feb. 11. A clean sweep in the 3 doubles matches set the tone for the Scots, and Northwestern was unable to recover as Mac coasted to a final score of 8-1 .
Men’s Track and Field Wins Hearts, Meet, at Meet of the Hearts
- The Men’s track and field team cruised to a historic victory at the Meet of the Hearts, finishing on 172 points, 20 ahead of runners-up Carleton College, picking up wins in 7 individual events.
- On the track, Jacob Kogut ’25 won the 200m dash, and was part of a 4-man relay team that recorded the school’s 10th fastest ever time en route to a win in the 4x200m relay.
- In the field, Victor Wright ’23 highlighted a strong team performance with a win in the weight throw, setting a personal best and the second best mark in school history (48’9”).
Women’s Track and Field Sprints into Third Place at Carleton College
- At the Meet of the Hearts, the women’s track and field team found themselves on the podium often, picking up third place in a hotly contested meet.
- Journey Amundson ’23 emerged victorious in the triple jump with 11.51m, just ahead of fellow Scot Jaeden Sims ’26 (10.44m). Maria Blaesing ’24 won the 1000 meter run with a time of 3:02.67.
Men’s Basketball falls to two top rivals
- On Feb. 11, Macalester welcomed the Knights of Carleton College to the Alumni Gymnasium for a Senior Day clash, and fell 70-74.
- Despite a 28-point afternoon for Caleb Williams, and 12 rebounds from Badou Ba ’25, including 5 on offense, the Scots couldn’t overcome the Knights’ sharp outside shooting, falling just short.
- On Feb. 15, the Scots faced Saint John’s University in Collegeville in a showdown for the second seed in the playoffs, but once again fell to another top rival. The contest again went down to the wire, but they came up empty, losing 66-68.
- Despite another high scoring night for Williams, this time with 29 points, the Scots could not close down the gap to the Johnnies.
- More info on page 8.
Women’s hoops continues momentum down the stretch
- The Scots have been creating a sparkling end to their season. After their feel-good win against St. Olaf College, Macalester followed up with a win against Carleton College, 55-50, on Senior Day. Peyton Starks ’25 dropped 20 points in the win, with 12 rebounds in another double-double for MIAC’s leading scorer. Katherine Norquist ’25 put up 12, while Solana Cushing ’23 poured in 11.
- On Feb. 15, the Scots took home their third straight win, with a 63-60 home win against the College of St. Benedict. Norquist had a 14-5-8 statline, while Starks had another leading night with 17 points.
- The Scots were also driven by their strong play on defense and off the boards, out-rebounding the Bennies 45-40, and holding their opponent to 35% from the field.
Scots open MIAC Swimming Champs with broken records
- The Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams opened the MIAC championship meet on the evening of Feb. 15, and despite not taking first in any events so far, the Scots broke three school records in the relays.
- The women’s 800-yard freestyle record was taken down eleven seconds, in a race that included Skye Schmit ’25 swimming the fastest 200-yard freestyle split ever by a Scot in the opening leg.
- The Men’s and Women’s 200-yard medley relay teams also chopped down old records, taking 1.5 and 2 seconds off those times, respectively.