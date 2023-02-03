This Week In Sports: 2/03/23

On Jan. 28, the remaining events took place, highlighted by Maria Blaesing ’24 following up on a strong cross country season by taking the win in the mile run. Blaesing also contributed to the 4x400m team that landed on the podium with a third place finish.

On Jan. 27, in the pentathlon event at a quad meet at St. Olaf College, Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 took home the victory, with a personal best 2638 points, the 5th-best showing in Macalester history. Hobby won three events and came second in the other two in a dominant display that included a top-10 shot put in Macalester history.

A pair of Scot double victors headlined the Macalester performance. TJ Palli ’26 won the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events, while Charles Batsaikhan ’25 won the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke.

On Jan. 28, men’s swimming and diving welcomed Grinnell College. Despite standout performances, they fell by a score of 83-199.

On Jan. 28, the Scots traveled up to Duluth to face the College of Saint Scholastica, and came back with a 69-63 win in an important MIAC clash.

Beyond high scoring totals from Caleb Williams ’24, Coby Gold ’25 and Noah Shannon ’26, with 24, 20 and 15 points, respectively, it was a display of stingy defense that pulled the Scots through. Badou Ba ’25 swatted 4 blocks and acquired 3 steals, amidst team totals of 7 blocks and 10 steals.

Two days later on Jan. 30, the Macalester men’s hoops side ventured out of the MIAC to University of Minnesota-Morris’s gym, and came away victorious, again behind a rock-solid defensive stand, and a standout game from Armando Akapo-Nwagbo ’25 who pulled down 15 boards. In the second half, the Cougars ran into staunch defense, shooting 24.3% from the field.