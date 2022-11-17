This Week In Sports: 11/18/22

Men’s basketball earns comeback victories to move to 3-0

On Nov. 11, the Scots dispatched their second set of Knights in as many games, securing a thrilling 79-71 overtime win over Wartburg College.

Macalester went down 7-17 in the early stages, but battled back to tie the game at 64 at the end of regulation, including a game-tying jumper in the last 30 seconds by guard Caleb Williams ’24.

At the beginning of overtime, guard Coby Gold ’25 hit a 3 pointer to take the lead, on a possession where the Scots grabbed 2 offensive rebounds to earn multiple chances. After that, Williams and forward Badou Ba ’25 took over in a dominant display. Williams went 5-6 on his shots for 10 overtime points, while Ba secured 3 rebounds and made 2 blocks.

Overall, Williams ended with a career high of 36 points, Gold contributed 17, and guard Eric Wentz ’26 dropped in 12 points coming off the bench. Ba continued his dominance in the paint with 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

On Nov. 15, the Scots faced North Central University (MN), and found themselves down 3-21 early, struggling to start up the offense and unable to contain the Rams. Down 11-29 with 9:50 to go in the first half, Macalester hit its stride, kicking the offense into gear and relying on suffocating defense to go on a 24-5 run to end the half with a 35-34 lead. The Scots jumped out to a 12 point lead early in the second half, and when the Rams threatened at the end of the game, the Scots again relied on timely plays from Ba, Williams, and Gold to seal a 73-70 win and improve to 3-0.