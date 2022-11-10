This Week in Sports: 11/11/22

Football roars to record-breaking win

The Scots faced the College of St. Scholastica at home on Nov. 5 and earned a statement win over the Saints, 54-35.

After being forced to punt on their first drive, the Scots didn’t look back for the rest of the first half, converting their next five drives for touchdowns.

In the third quarter, as the offense hit a snag, the defense stepped up, with Jacob Degnan ’26 returning a Donald West interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the offense returned to life, scoring two more touchdowns to keep the Saints at arm’s length and finish off a spectacular day.

Season standout Michael Nadeau ’24 put an exclamation mark on his regular season campaign, breaking the Macalester single-game record for passing yards with 556 and matching the single-game passing touchdown record with six. With this performance, Nadeau also broke the Macalester single-season records for passing yards and completions, and program career records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.