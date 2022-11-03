This Week in Sports: 11/4/22

Volleyball drops two to end season

On Oct. 28, volleyball entered the first of two final games of the regular season with a home game against Bethel University. Although the Scots kept each set close, including starting the third with a seven-point streak, they couldn’t close any of them out, losing 0-3. Adisa Preston ’25 was, as ever, dominant, marking 14 kills, alongside senior standout Eliza King ’23, who recorded 12.

On Oct. 29, the Scots hoped to bounce back against St. Catherine University, but once again fell 0-3, in the season’s final game. Despite the loss, it was a highlight game for Emily Drexler ’23, who led the team with 13 assists, and King, who led the Scots in kills, digs, blocks, and aces, both in their final matches with Macalester.