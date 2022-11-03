This Week in Sports: 11/4/22
November 3, 2022
Volleyball drops two to end season
- On Oct. 28, volleyball entered the first of two final games of the regular season with a home game against Bethel University. Although the Scots kept each set close, including starting the third with a seven-point streak, they couldn’t close any of them out, losing 0-3. Adisa Preston ’25 was, as ever, dominant, marking 14 kills, alongside senior standout Eliza King ’23, who recorded 12.
- On Oct. 29, the Scots hoped to bounce back against St. Catherine University, but once again fell 0-3, in the season’s final game. Despite the loss, it was a highlight game for Emily Drexler ’23, who led the team with 13 assists, and King, who led the Scots in kills, digs, blocks, and aces, both in their final matches with Macalester.
- Despite the losses, volleyball finishes with a 14-13 record, securing the first instance of back-to-back winning records in Macalester volleyball history. The Scots will return in Fall 2023, hoping to draw on their positive momentum.
Cross Country finishes strong in MIAC championship meet
- In the MIAC Championships on Oct. 29, both men’s and women’s cross country contested the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s culminative meet at the Highland Golf Course.
- The women’s team earned a strong 4th place team showing, the best result for the Scots since 2013. They were led by Maggie Froh ’24 and Sky Theodosopolous ’26 who came in 23rd and 25th, respectively, each of whom capped their seasons with performances that earned them All-MIAC Honorable Mentions.
- The men’s Scots also bagged 4th place in the team competition, with Nick Ihrke ’25 leading the way with an impressive 19th place individual finish, the best individual mark since 2017, which earned Ihrke an All-MIAC Honorable Mention.
Football wins to retain Paint Bucket vs Hamline
- In the Paint Bucket rivalry game against Hamline University on Oct. 29, Macalester bounced back from a string of conference losses with an emphatic win at Hamline, 33-20.
- Quarterback Michael Nadeau ’24 was back in form with 273 passing yards, with Rex Desso ’23 receiving for 133 of those yards. The defense also stood out, recovering a fumble and grabbing two interceptions, including one that defensive back Troy Barksdale ’23 returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
- With the win, the Scots improve to a 3-5 record, and will hope to carry momentum into their next match vs the College of St. Scholastica
Swim and Dive teams face off against St. John’s and St. Benedict’s in dual meets
- The women’s swim and dive team welcomed the College of Saint Benedict Oct. 29 and came away victorious by a score of 147-95, winning 10 out of 13 events.
- Two Scots took home two event wins: last week’s MIAC Diver of the Week Kate Yehle ’25 once again took the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, while Skye Schmit ’26 took the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle swims.
- The men’s team hosted Saint John’s University, and fell by a score of 54-184. Their performance was highlighted by Charles Batsaikhan ’25, who won the 200 yard freestyle and earned second place in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Women’s soccer makes MIAC playoffs for first time in 7 years
- In a must-win match against Gustavus Adolphus College on Oct. 29, the Scots rose to the task and came away with a crucial 1-0 win that sent them into the playoffs.
- Goalkeeper Jocelyn Radke ’24 repeatedly denied the Gusties attack, racking up 5 saves in a heroic performance which named her the MIAC Defensive Player of the Week.
- The Scots hit the front in the 59th minute when Ella Short ’25, assisted by Mia Brisbin ’24, scored to make it 1-0, a lead they would not relinquish, sending Macalester to the MIAC playoffs for the first time since 2015.
- Unfortunately, the Scots could go no further, losing their first playoff game on Nov. 1 to neighborhood rival St. Catherine University, by a score of 1-3. Lucy Grochulska ’23 provided the only goal for Macalester, in what proved to be her final game as a Scot.
Men’s Soccer loses 2 straight, faces bitter end to rollercoaster season
- On Oct. 29, the Scots hoped to harness their momentum to topple nationally ranked and undefeated Gustavus Adolphus College and capture the MIAC regular season title, but fell at home, 0-1.
- Despite chances generated by Joey Stern ’23, Thomas Dono ’23, and Milo Clarkson ’26, the Scots could not find the net, and when the Gusties scored in the 67th minute, the Scots could not cover the deficit, going into the playoffs as the third seed.
- In a Nov. 1 home playoff game, the Scots faced lower ranked Saint John’s University, and again lost 0-1, ending the Scots’ season.
Next Week In Sports
Home Games in Bold
Saturday, Nov. 5
Football vs College of Saint Scholastica (1:00 PM)
Men’s Swim and Dive vs Carleton College (1:00 PM)
Women’s Swim and Dive vs Carleton College (1:00)
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Men’s Swim and Dive vs Hour of Power meet (5:00 PM)
Women’s Swim and Dive vs Hour of Power meet (5:00 PM)
Men’s Basketball vs Martin Luther College (Home opener) (7:00 PM)
Friday, Oct. 11
Men’s Basketball vs Wartburg College (7:00 PM)
Women’s Basketball @ Chapman University (Orange, CA) (5:00 PM PST/7:00 PM CST)