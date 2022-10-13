MCSG undergoes leadership change, HWC presentation

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Macalester College Student Government (MCSG) met in the Weyerhaeuser Boardroom for their weekly Legislative Body (LB) meeting.

The meeting began with a brief acknowledgement of the change in leadership. Former MCSG President Jordanella Maluka ’23 stepped down from her position prior to the meeting.

“I am stepping down from my duty as MCSG President for the best of the organization and for myself,” Maluka wrote in an email to the student body on Monday, Oct. 10.

Moving forward, former Vice President Bobbie Pennington ’24 will assume the role of MCSG President.

“Essentially, after all that has happened in the past few weeks and couple months since the beginning of the semester, we as the executive board and Jordanella decided that going forward the best thing with the organization and for herself would be for her to step down,” Pennington said.

A special election to elect a new vice president will be held after fall break.

Following, the LB listened to a presentation from Tiger Simpson, the Hamre Center’s Director of Health Promotion and Sexual Respect. The “Words from the HWC” presentation covered the current Department of Justice (DOJ) Grant to reduce sexual violence on campus, the Family 5K taking place from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and the ongoing Healthy Minds survey, which was sent out to students last week.

“By the end of yesterday, we had 10% of our students complete [the survey] already,” Simpson said.

The LB approved edits to the MCSG election code and voted to table discussion of the bylaws until next week.

The meeting concluded with minor updates from committee chairs, including check-ins for certain student organizations, and the announcement that the last day to start a new student organization is Friday, Oct. 28. The Program Board will hold office hours on Monday, Oct. 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Campus Center 214 for anyone interested in starting a student organization.

[email protected]