This Week in Sports: 9-9-2022

Football

Michael Poker ’24 contributed a passing and receiving touchdown, along with 177 total yards. His efforts earned him MIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Scots opened up their football season on Sept. 3rd with a decisive 45-24 victory over University of Minnesota-Morris.

Volleyball

The Scots fell to Martin Luther College 1-3 on Sept. 7, bringing their record to 3-3 on the year.

Individual game-high performances during the invitational came from Eliza King ’23 with 15 kills and Nicole Norton ’25 with 34 assists against Luther.

On day two, the Scots took home two wins with a dominant 3-0 performance against University of Minnesota-Morris, and a 3-1 victory over Luther College.

The Scots hosted the Macalester Invitational on Sept. 2-3, going 2-2 in their games. On day one, they suffered a 1-3 loss to University of Wisconsin-River Falls and fell 0-3 to University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

On Sept. 1st, Macalester opened their season with a three set sweep of Crown College. Adisa Preston ’25 and Avery Rahe ’26 led the way with 7 attacks each.

Women’s Soccer

The Scots have gone undefeated in their first three games of the season, sitting at a 2-0-1 record. The Sept. 8 game at University of Wisconsin-River Falls will be played after time of print.

The team goal leader through three games is Mia Brisbin ’24, having found the net three times.

Brisbin and Ella Short ’25 combined for three goals on 13 shots against Northland College on Sept. 1. Rachel Colson ’24 assisted two in the 5-0 win. Head Coach Madeline Buckley recorded her first win at Macalester College and as a collegiate head coach.

The Scots scored two early goals that made the difference in a 2-0 win over Lawrence University on Sept. 3. Mikaely Evans ’25 took four shots on goal, netting one for her first collegiate goal.

On Sept. 5, a defensive battle with University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh ended in a 0-0 draw. A phenomenal performance from goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan ’25 made the difference against the reigning Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference champions, earning her the MIAC Defensive Player of the Week award.