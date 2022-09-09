This Week in Sports: 9-9-2022
September 8, 2022
Football
- The Scots opened up their football season on Sept. 3rd with a decisive 45-24 victory over University of Minnesota-Morris.
- Michael Nadeau ’24 led the charge with 387 passing yards and 3 TDs.
- Michael Poker ’24 contributed a passing and receiving touchdown, along with 177 total yards. His efforts earned him MIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
- See article on page 1 for more info.
Volleyball
- On Sept. 1st, Macalester opened their season with a three set sweep of Crown College. Adisa Preston ’25 and Avery Rahe ’26 led the way with 7 attacks each.
- The Scots hosted the Macalester Invitational on Sept. 2-3, going 2-2 in their games. On day one, they suffered a 1-3 loss to University of Wisconsin-River Falls and fell 0-3 to University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- On day two, the Scots took home two wins with a dominant 3-0 performance against University of Minnesota-Morris, and a 3-1 victory over Luther College.
- Individual game-high performances during the invitational came from Eliza King ’23 with 15 kills and Nicole Norton ’25 with 34 assists against Luther.
- The Scots fell to Martin Luther College 1-3 on Sept. 7, bringing their record to 3-3 on the year.
Women’s Soccer
- The Scots have gone undefeated in their first three games of the season, sitting at a 2-0-1 record. The Sept. 8 game at University of Wisconsin-River Falls will be played after time of print.
- The team goal leader through three games is Mia Brisbin ’24, having found the net three times.
- Brisbin and Ella Short ’25 combined for three goals on 13 shots against Northland College on Sept. 1. Rachel Colson ’24 assisted two in the 5-0 win. Head Coach Madeline Buckley recorded her first win at Macalester College and as a collegiate head coach.
- The Scots scored two early goals that made the difference in a 2-0 win over Lawrence University on Sept. 3. Mikaely Evans ’25 took four shots on goal, netting one for her first collegiate goal.
- On Sept. 5, a defensive battle with University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh ended in a 0-0 draw. A phenomenal performance from goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan ’25 made the difference against the reigning Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference champions, earning her the MIAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
- See article on page 6 for more info.
Men’s Soccer
- The Scots started hot out the gates, shutting out North Central University(MN) by a score of 6-0. Forward Branko Sciortino ’24 led the way in attack with two goals on seven shots.
- On an especially hot trip to California, Macalester performed well despite not having the results to show for it. A Sept. 3 contest against University of California, Santa Cruz ended in a 1-1 draw. Sam Price ’25 made 4 saves, keeping the Banana Slugs offense at bay.
- An early morning game on Sept. 5 at California Lutheran University ended in a 0-1 loss for the Scots. Hans Haenicke ’25 and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka ’23 combined for four shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
- Macalester’s next game, their first at home, will be played on Sept. 9 against Wartburg College.
Men’s Golf
- Macalester lost their opening meet to Crown College on Sept. 1, 318-309.
- In the Augsburg Fall Invitational on Sept. 3-4, the Scots finished 11th of 16th with a score of 627, 51 over par. Harry Cheng ’26 led the team, shooting a 151.
Women’s Golf
- In the Crown College opening meet on Sept. 1, the Scots performed well but did not have enough players to register a score.
- The College of Saint Benedict Invitational on Sept. 3-4 resulted in an impressive fifth place out of 12 teams. Bailey Lengfelder ’26 finished tied in seventh overall with a score of 159.
Cross Country
- Men’s and Women’s Cross Country both finished second of three teams in the Ole Opener on Sept. 2.
- Ben Crotteau ’25 was the first Scot to finish, coming second overall in the 5k race with a time of 16:14.6.
- Maria Blaesing ’24 finished fourth overall in the Women’s 5k with a time of 19:47.3.
Upcoming in Sports:
Sept. 9
Women’s Cross Country @ MIAC Preview Meet (Saint Paul, MN) (6:00 PM)
Men’s Cross Country @ MIAC Preview Meet (Saint Paul, MN) (6:45 PM)
Volleyball vs. Northland College (Superior, WI) (7:00 PM)
Men’s Soccer vs. Wartburg College (7:30 PM)
Sept. 10
Men’s Golf @ Minnesota Fall Classic (Maple Plain, MN) (TBA)
Women’s Golf @ Georgianni Blugold Invitational (Eau Claire, WI) (TBA)
Volleyball @ University of Wisconsin (Superior WI) (10:00 AM)
Volleyball vs. Nebraska Wesleyan University (Superior, WI) (12:00 PM)
Women’s Soccer vs. University of Northwestern (12:00 PM)
Football vs. Martin Luther College (6:00 PM)
Sept. 11
Men’s Golf @ Minnesota Fall Classic (Maple Plain , MN) (TBA)
Women’s Golf @ Georgianni Blugold Invitational (Eau Claire, WI) (TBA)
Men’s Soccer @ Luther College (Decorah, IA) (3:00 PM)
Sept. 13
Men’s Soccer @ Concordia College (Moorhead, MN) (4:00 PM)
Volleyball @ North Central University (Minneapolis, MN) (7:00 PM)
Sept. 14
Women’s Soccer @ Concordia College (Moorhead, MN) (4:00 PM)
NUMBERS
1.000 – A perfect save percentage for goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan ’25
18 – Service aces by Eliza King ’23, the most in the MIAC