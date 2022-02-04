This Week in Sports: February 4, 2022

Men’s Basketball wins five straight

Most recently, the Scots fell at home to Carleton College, 67-60, on Feb. 2. Williams led Macalester with 18 points and Ramos added 11 points and nine rebounds.

had a breakout game against St. Mary’s, scoring a college career-best 28 points en route to the Scots’ 76-72 win. Ramos made seven three-pointers on twelve attempts and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ramos is averaging the second-most points on the team, averaging 11.8 points per game.

has been a star for Macalester this year and scored 23 points including the game winner against Concordia as well as scoring 21 points against St. Olaf, including 12 points in the second half. Williams is averaging a team-high 17.5 points this season.

The Scots went 5-3 in January, winning five MIAC games in a row. Macalester is now 6-8 in the MIAC this year and hopes to make a playoff run. After close losses to Carleton and Hamline, the Scots beat Bethel, St. Olaf, St. Mary’s (Minn.), Concordia College (Minn.) and Gustavus Adolphus College. This included marquee wins on the road at St. Mary’s and a come-from-behind win over Concordia College (Minn.) at home.

Women’s Basketball surges on the road

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Scots lost to Carleton College on the road, 73-67. Sabbagh led Macalester with 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

is the leading scorer for the Scots with 14.8 points per game this year and

added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

led all scorers with 15 points off the bench and seven rebounds.

On Jan. 22, Macalester defeated St. Mary’s (Minn.), 64-57 on the road.

Macalester went 3-5 in January, winning three MIAC road games over St. Mary’s, St. Catherine University and Hamline University. The Scots are now 8-11 on the season and are 6-10 in the MIAC.

Women’s Track and Field begins indoor season

Macalester participated in the Saint John’s/Saint Benedict meet this past Saturday, taking third place out of three teams.

Maria Blaesing ’24 took first place in the mile with a time of 5:16.19, a new meet record. Blaesing, Sara Gregor ’23 , Sarah Beth Hobby ’24 and Adisa Preston ’25 also took home second in the 4×400 meter relay.

Hannah Grosse ’22 beat her own previously-set Macalester school record in the indoor pole vault with a height of 3.46 meters and Journey Amundson ’23 also placed first in the triple jump.

The Scots hosted the Vanessa Seljeskog Classic to kick off the indoor track season on Jan. 22, finishing third out of five teams.

Gregor took home first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.05, followed closely by Preston and Meira Smit ’25 in second and third, respectively.