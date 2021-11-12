This Week in Sports: 11-12-2021

Macalester continued their strong start to the season with a convincing 73-58 win over Martin Luther College this past Tuesday.

Coby Gold ’25 went 6/10 from three point range to pace the Scots offensively, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, four steals and a block. Caleb Williams ’24 also put up 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Shane Anderson ’22 had a strong showing down low with nine defensive and two offensive rebounds.

The Scots started off the season with a win this past Saturday, beating Luther College soundly, 80-59.

Williams led the Scots offensively, notching 20 points on 7-13 shooting, including 3-5 from three. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Gold also excelled from beyond the arc, going 4 for 8 on his way to posting 18 points and five assists. Robert Grace IV ’25 also had three assists, two steals and a block along with nine points.

The Scots faced off against the University of Minnesota-Morris at home on Thursday, after

The Mac Weekly

went to press. The scores will be recorded in next week’s TWIS.