This Week in Sports: 11-12-2021
November 11, 2021
Women’s basketball drops season opener
- The Scots lost their season opener to Martin Luther College last Friday night, 64-51.
- Peyton Starks ’25 led the Scots in scoring with 14 points, and Celine Sabbagh ’22 was not far behind, putting up 12. Sabbagh also recorded an impressive 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals for a double-double. Emma LaFrenz ’23 also put up six points, 10 rebounds and a block.
Men’s basketball starts off season 2-0
- Macalester continued their strong start to the season with a convincing 73-58 win over Martin Luther College this past Tuesday.
- Coby Gold ’25 went 6/10 from three point range to pace the Scots offensively, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, four steals and a block. Caleb Williams ’24 also put up 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Shane Anderson ’22 had a strong showing down low with nine defensive and two offensive rebounds.
- The Scots started off the season with a win this past Saturday, beating Luther College soundly, 80-59.
- Williams led the Scots offensively, notching 20 points on 7-13 shooting, including 3-5 from three. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Gold also excelled from beyond the arc, going 4 for 8 on his way to posting 18 points and five assists. Robert Grace IV ’25 also had three assists, two steals and a block along with nine points.
- The Scots faced off against the University of Minnesota-Morris at home on Thursday, after The Mac Weekly went to press. The scores will be recorded in next week’s TWIS.
Women’s dive posts strong performance at Carleton dual meet
- The Scots participated in the 14th annual Ted Mullin Hour of Power on Tuesday, Nov. 9. This meet was started by the Carleton College swim and dive team in memory of their teammate Ted Mullin, who passed away from a rare cancer called sarcoma. It raises funds for sarcoma research and now includes over 160 teams and more than 8,000 athletes, who participated in continuous hour-long relays. The event also now includes dryland teams, who participated in their sport for an hour non-stop. From all sources, the Ted Mullin Fund has raised over $1.5 million for research.
- Macalester fell at Carleton in a dual meet, 154-82, on Saturday, Nov. 6. Despite the loss, there were several strong diving performances for the Scots.
- Katie Kelbrants ’23 won the 1-meter dive, scoring 205.80. Kate Yehle ’25 finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 199.35.
- In the 3 meter dive, Yehle took first with a score of 213.75 and Kelbrants took second, scoring 199.10.
- Olga Merkadeau ’25 placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.50. Sian Lewandowski ’25 finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.12. Caroline Chapon ’25 took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.37.
- Macalester’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Eleanor Parker ’25, Jocelyn Radke ’24, Anna Rakowski ’25 and Merkadeau placed second with a time of 1:44.02.
Men’s swim and dive attend dual meet with Carleton College
- The Scots participated in the 14th annual Ted Mullin Hour of Power, which began in 2006 by the Carleton College swim and dive team in memory of their teammate Ted Mullin, who passed away from a rare cancer called sarcoma. It raises funds for sarcoma research and now includes over 160 teams and more than 8,000 athletes, who participated in continuous hour-long relays. From all sources, the Ted Mullin Fund has raised over $1.5 million for research.
- On Saturday, Nov. 6th, Macalester lost to Carleton in a dual meet, 156-48. Charles Batsaikhan ’25 swam the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.10 and finished first.
- Isaac Kisker ’25 took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.05 and Benjamin Blomquist ’22 placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.18. Blomquist also took third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.38.
- Macalester’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Blomquist, Kisker, Aidan Williams ’22 and Batsaikhan took second place in a time of 1:31.38. All four swimmers finished in under 23 seconds and Blomquist swam a personal-best of 22.94.
Men’s soccer: Five Scots receive MIAC end of season honors
- Hans Haenicke ’25 earned All-MIAC honors. Haenicke recorded 25 shots on goal, eight goals and four assists this season in 19 games and 17 starts. Haenicke had 20 points on the season, sixth best in the MIAC, and 15 points in conference play, which was fourth-best in the conference.
- Jack Muller ’22, Cade Fink ’22 and Thomas Dono ’23 were named to the All-MIAC Honorable Mention team. Dono scored three goals, including a game winner, and two assists. Dono started 18 of the Scot’s 19 games. Muller played in 17 games, starting 16 of them. Muller recorded a goal and two assists, including an assist on the game winning goal against Augsburg that advanced Macalester to the MIAC Playoff semifinals. Fink started all 17 games he played in, stopping 70 shots and recording a save percentage of 75.3%. Fink also had three shutouts this season.
- Alexis Bromberg ’25 was named to the MIAC All-Sportsmanship team, starting 16 games and recorded an assist on a Haenicke goal against Bethel.
Women’s soccer has five receive MIAC honors
- Livi Novello ’24 received All-MIAC honors. Novello started all 18 games for Macalester this year and registered 1,591 minutes. Novello was a crucial member of the Scot’s back line, who surrendered just 11 goals all season.
- Dana Gustafson ’22, Hannah Conner ’22 and Sarah Hamilton ’23 earned All-MIAC Honorable Mentions. Gustafson had a save percentage of 89% this season, second-best in the MIAC. She had 12 saves against Augsburg and nine against Carleton. Conner started all 18 games for the Scots and helped anchor the back line. Connor also recorded three assists on three different game-winning goals in three games. Hamilton started 17 games and recorded the first goal of the season in the Scot’s opener against Carleton.
- Celia Lesmeister ’23 was named to the MIAC All-Sportsmanship team. Lesmeister started 15 games for Macalester and recorded a goal against Grinnell.
- Macalester finished the season with a record of 10-6-2 and 4-6-1 in the MIAC, their best record since 2015.
Football: Desso leads Scots past St. Scholastica
- The Scots defeated St. Scholastica on the road, 28-14. The Scots are now 3-6 on the year and 2-5 in the MIAC Conference.
- Rex Desso ’22 led Macalester in receptions with 18, which set a new school record, breaking his own record of 14 set earlier this year. Desso now has 84 catches on the year, breaking the record of 77 catches in a season set by Ty O’Connell ’02 in 2001. Desso had 106 yards in the game. Ty Bruckner ’22 hauled in eight receptions for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown. Josh Bulski ’25 a season-high 11 receptions and a season-high 58 yards. Nick Bice ’24 also grabbed four receptions for a touchdown and 50 yards.
- Michael Nadeau ’24 led the Scots in passing with 45 completions for 336 yards and two touchdown passes. Logan Pampel ’24 led Macalester in rushing with 64 yards. The Scots outgained St. Scholastica 451 yards on offense to 302 yards.
- Brady Thompson ’22 had a team-high eight tackles. John Newton ’22 had a one yard rushing touchdown, a tackle and a tackle-for-loss. Victor Wright ’23 had five tackles and a sack, while Daniel Beidelschies ’22 forced a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Stannard ’23. Nathan Gottlieb ’22 and Gabe Gallardo ’25 both grabbed interceptions. Gottlieb had three tackles and a pass break-up, while Gallardo had four tackles.
- The Scots will finish the 2021 season Nov. 13 against Carleton for MIAC Championship Week.
Upcoming events
Friday, Nov. 12
Women’s swim and dive @ St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN) (6:00 PM)
Saturday, Nov. 13
Women’s cross country @ NCAA North Region Meet (Colfax, WI) (11:00 AM)
Men’s cross country @ NCAA North Region Meet (Colfax, WI) (11:00 AM)
Football vs. Carleton College (1:00 PM)
Men’s basketball @ North Central University (MN) (Minneapolis, MN) (1:00 PM)
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Women’s basketball vs. Northland College (7:00 PM)
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Men’s basketball vs. Crown College (7:00 PM)
Numbers
84 – total receptions on the season for Rex Desso ’22, a new single-season school record, breaking the record of 77 catches in a season set by Ty O’Connell ’02 in 2001
15 – points recorded by Hans Haenicke ’25 in MIAC conference play, fourth-best in the conference