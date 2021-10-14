This Week in Sports 10/15/2021

Volleyball breaks losing streak to Concordia College

On Wednesday, Oct. 13th, the Scots fell to Augsburg, 3-0. Macalester is now 11-8 for the season and 2-4 in MIAC competition.

Gwen Wooten ’25 paced the Scots with nine kills and Adisa Preston ’25 contributed eight kills and seven digs. Nicole Norton ’25 added team-highs in assists and digs, with 21 assists and 12 digs.

On Saturday, Oct. 9th, the Scots defeated Concordia College (Minn.), 3-1. It was Macalester’s first victory over the Cobbers since Sept. 20, 2000. Eliza King ’23 led the Scots with 20 kills, and Preston added 11 kills. Stephanie Geber ’25 had a game-high five blocks. Norton led the Scots with 17 digs and 46 assists. Jill MacInnis ’25 added 15 digs.

On Friday, Oct. 8th, Macalester fell to College of Saint Benedict, 3-0, at home. King led the Scots with 11 kills and two aces. King also added two blocks and seven digs. Anna Fritz ’24 had a team-high three blocks. Norton again led Macalester in assists and digs with 25 assists and eight digs.

Men’s soccer dominates St. Scholastica at home

Macalester had a commanding win on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beating the College of St. Scholastica 4-0.

The Scots had an overwhelming offensive presence, tallying 19 shots overall to the Saints’ six. Silas Southworth ’23 and Hans Haenicke ’25 both had two shots on goal.

The Scots dropped a tough matchup to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this past Sunday, losing 3-0.

Macalester and UW-Whitewater were matched on overall shot attempts, with only one more shot on goal for UW-Whitewater. Haenicke put up three shots on goal, while Jimmy Mroz ’25, Silas Southworth ’23 and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka ’23 also each put up one. Sam Price ’25 was also able to post four saves despite the strong offense from the Warhawks.

Women’s soccer Bieda named MIAC Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week

Alice Bieda ’22 was named MIAC Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week ending on October 10th. She scored all three goals for the Scots in their two games during the week. Her six goals this year ranks sixth in the MIAC. In her career, Bieda has 15 goals and an assist to tally 30 points at Macalester.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12th, the Scots defeated the College of Saint Scholastica at home, 2-1. The game was a come from behind win for Macalester after going down 1-0, on a Saint Scholastica goal in the 26th minute. Throughout the game, the Scots launched 25 shots, including 12 shots on goal forcing 10 saves. The Scots improved to 8-3-2 with a 3-3-1 record in MIAC competition.

Lucy Grochulska ’23 scored in the 53rd minute off a pass from Ella Thomsen ’24. It was Grochulska’s second goal of the season.

In the 55th minute, Carolyn Eckstein ’22 scored off an assist from Hannah Conner ’22. It was Eckstein’s third goal of the season.

On Saturday, Oct. 9th, Macalester drew against St. Catherine University 1-1 after double overtime. After surrendering an own goal in the 83rd minute, the Scots responded and Bieda scored a goal in the 88th minute. It was Bieda’s sixth goal of the year. Dana Gustafson ’22 had a game-high four saves.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6th, the Scots defeated University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at home, 2-0. Bieda scored the two goals in the game. The first goal, in the 54th minute, was assisted by Conner and the second goal in the 87th minute was assisted by Grochulska. Gustafson added five saves in the game.

Football drops Skyline Division opener

On Saturday, Oct. 9th, the Scots lost their first MIAC Skyline Division game to Concordia College (Minn.), 34-27. Defensively, Pierce Lundt ’22 led Macalester with 12 tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups. Nathan Gottlieb ’22 also had 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Offensively, Michael Nadeau ’24 had 350 yards passing, including two touchdowns and no interceptions. Rex Desso ’22 had a team-high eight catches for 171 yards and a 56 yard touchdown. Nick Bice ’24 had three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The Scots could not stop Concordia’s rushing attack and surrendered 289 yards on the ground. The Cobbers were able to hold onto their 3rd quarter 20-10 lead and withstand Macalester’s fourth quarter drives. The football team is now 1-4 on the year with a 0-3 record in the MIAC.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Oct. 15

Women’s Cross Country @ University of Wisconsin-La Crosse/Tori Neubauer Invite (West Salem, WI) (4:30 PM)

Men’s Cross Country @ University of Wisconsin-La Crosse/Jim Drews Invite (West Salem, WI) (5:15 PM)

Saturday, Oct. 16

Men’s Soccer @ Carleton College (Northfield, MN) (12:30 PM)

Football @ Augsburg University (Minneapolis, MN) (1:00 PM)

Women’s Soccer @ Carleton College (Northfield, MN) (3:30 PM)

Volleyball vs College of St. Scholastica (7:00 PM)

Tuesday, Oct. 19th

Women’s Soccer vs Grinnell College (7:30 PM)

Numbers

19 – game losing streak to Concordia College for the volleyball team, which was snapped on Saturday, Oct. 9th, with their first victory over the Cobbers since 2000

171 – yards receiving against Concordia College for Rex Desso ’22, a game-high

6 – goals scored for Alice Bieda ’22, tied for sixth in the MIAC, including three goals in two games from 10/6/21 to 10/9/21

7 – goals scored by Hans Haenicke ’25, tied for second in the MIAC