This Week in Sports: 9/24/2021

Volleyball ends four game winning streak with loss to Gustavus Adolphus College

Macalester fell to Gustavus Adolphus College on Sept. 21, 3-0. Eliza King ’23 led the Scots with seven kills. Stephanie Gerber ’25 had six kills without an error and a team-best 0.545 hitting percentage. Torrance Williams ’25 added a team-best eight digs and Nicole Norton ’25 recorded 17 assists.

The Scots defeated Bethany Lutheran on Sept. 18, 3-2. This was Macalester’s second victory over the Vikings in their three meetings this season. Adisa Preston ’25 had a game-high 19 kills and two blocks, while King packed the stat sheet with 15 kills, 20 digs, four assists and a team-high three aces. Williams led the defense with 23 digs. Gwen Wooten ’25 added 10 kills and three digs.

On Sept. 17, the Scots defeated Carleton at home, 3-2. This ended a 41 MIAC game losing streak for the volleyball team, stretching back to Sept. 23, 2016. It was also the first time Macalester has opened their MIAC schedule with a win since 2004.

After dropping the first sets and going down in the third, the Scots scored six of the final eight points to win the third set 25-23. King had a game-high 18 kills, three aces, and 15 digs. Norton added game-highs in aces and assists with six aces and 43 assists. Preston led the defense with 20 digs to go along with three aces.

Men’s soccer splits two games

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, men’s soccer won commandingly against University of Minnesota – Morris, 5-0. Silas Southworth ’23 posted two goals to cement his spot as Macalester’s top scorer with five goals, followed closely by Hans Haenicke ’25 , who scored one of his own to bring his total to four. Branko Sciortino ’24 and Joey Stern ’23 also put up one goal each.

The Scots dropped a close game to Augsburg University on Sept. 18, losing 1-0 after a lone Augsburg goal in the 30th minute. Despite the loss, Macalester was still able to put up 16 shots, with three each from Jack Muller ’22, Haenicke and Ben Wagner ’22, among others.

Women’s soccer ends four game winning streak at Augsburg

The Macalester College Women’s Soccer team were ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches Region IX poll released Sept. 21. This is the team’s first regional ranking since Oct. 25, 2016.

On Sept. 21, the Scots traveled to Augsburg University and fell, 1-0. This was the Scots’ first loss this season and dropped them to 4-1-1. It was just the third goal allowed for the Scots’ defense and by Dana Gustafson ’22 . Gustafson made eight saves in the game to keep it close.

On Sept. 18, Macalester traveled to take on the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where the Scots won 1-0. Ella Thomsen ’24 scored the lone goal in the 59th minute off an assist from Abby Ecker ’23.

Men’s golf slumps at Saint John’s University Fall Invite

The Scots had a difficult run at the Saint John’s University Fall invite this past Saturday, finishing tenth out of eleven teams.

Tommy Hayes ’23 led Macalester with rounds of 74 and 79 to tie for 14th. He was followed up by Ryan Vaver ’25, who posted a pair of 79s to place 27th.

Women’s golf finishes tenth at D3 Classic

The Scots finished 10th of 20 at the D3 Classic in Hastings, MN. They also finished fifth out of the 10 MIAC teams at the event

Kiwa Anisman ’22 placed fifth while shooting a two round score of 153. Tenley Smith ’22 had a two round score of 162 to tie for 25th. Phebe Chen ’24 tied for 46th with a two round score of 164.

Women’s tennis scrimmages three MIAC opponents

Macalester scrimmaged St. Catherine University on Tuesday.

Macalester had scrimmages against both Bethel University and St. Olaf College this past Saturday. No official scores were recorded, but the Scots recorded wins against both teams.

Men’s tennis attends MIAC Fall Tune-up

The Scots participated in the MIAC Fall Tune-up tournament at Bethel University this weekend. Although no scores were recorded, several Scots won their flights in both singles and doubles.

Upcoming Events (home events in bold)

Friday, Sept. 24

Volleyball @ University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (La Crosse, WI) (7:00 PM)

Saturday, Sept 25

Men’s Golf @ Twin Cities Classic (Ramsey, MN) (TBA)

Women’s Tennis @ ITA Individual Tournament (Whitewater, WI)

Men’s Cross Country @ Running of the Cows (Northfield, MN) (10:30 AM)

Women’s Golf @ St. Catherine University Invitational (Stillwater, MN) (11:00 AM)

Women’s Cross Country @ Running of the Cows (Northfield, MN) (11:30 AM)

Men’s Soccer @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) (12:30 PM)

Football @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) (1:00 PM)

Volleyball vs University of Wisconsin-Stout (1:00 PM)

Women’s Soccer at St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) (3:30 PM)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Men’s Golf @ Twin Cities Classic (Ramsey, MN) (TBA)

Women’s Tennis @ ITA Individual Tournament (Whitewater, WI)

Women’s Golf @ St. Catherine University Invitational (Stillwater, MN) (11:00 AM)

Women’s Soccer vs Finlandia University (1:00 PM)

Monday, Sept. 27

Men’s Golf @ Twin Cities Classic (Ramsey, MN) (TBA)

Women’s Tennis @ ITA Individual Tournament (Whitewater, WI)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Men’s Soccer vs Bethel University (7:30 PM)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Men’s Tennis vs University of Minnesota Club Team (7:00 PM)

Women’s Soccer vs Bethel University (7:30 PM)

Numbers

3 – number of straight comeback victories for the volleyball team after losing the first set, a streak from Sept. 15th until Sept. 18

9 – points for Julia Kispert ’23, a team-high, with four goals on the season, including a hat trick at Northland

3 – game-winning goals for Silas Southworth ’23 so far this season

416 – assists for volleyball player Nicole Norton ’25 so far this season