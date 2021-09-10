This Week in Sports: 9/10/2021
September 9, 2021
Men’s Soccer wins thrilling home opener in Double OT
- On Sept. 1, the Scots kicked off their season against Viterbo University. Will Orser ’22 scored first on a penalty kick in the third minute. After Viterbo tied the match in the seventh minute of the game, the match remained scoreless into the second overtime period. In the 108th minute, Silas Southworth ’23 scored on an Orser assist to end the game, 2-1.
- The Scots lost their next match to #5 ranked Luther College, 3-1 on Sept. 4. Joey Stern ’23 scored the lone Macalester goal off an assist by Rohit Shah ’22.
- Macalester also dropped the match at Wartburg College, 2-0, on Sept. 6. Their next match is at home on Friday, Sept. 10, against #19 University of Chicago.
Women’s Soccer begins season with two game winning streak
- The Scots notched an outstanding 7-0 win over Northland College this past Saturday, tallying an impressive 25 shots over the course of the game. Julia Kispert ’23 opened up the scoring in the 30th minute with her first of three goals. Caighley Espardinez ’25 then scored her first goal of her college career, followed again twice by Kispert, and again for two more from Carolyn Eckstein ’22 and Alice Bieda ’22. Macalester was just as relentless on defense, allowing no shots for the entire game.
- Women’s Soccer started the season with a 2-2 draw against Carleton College on Sept. 1 in a non-conference matchup. Sarah Hamilton ’23 and Lucy Grochulska ’23 both scored to give the Scots a 2-1 early in the second half, but Carleton was able to notch one more in the 71st minute to ultimately tie the game. Goalkeeper Dana Gustafson ’22 also posted 12 saves in her first collegiate start at Macalester.
- Macalester improved to a 2-0-1 record with a 1-0 victory at University of Wisconsin – River Falls on Sept. 8. Kispert scored the lone goal for the Scots in the 84th minute. Gustafson added a save to record a shut-out in the game.
- The Scots return to the pitch against Concordia College (Minn.) at home on Sept. 15.
Women’s Cross Country opens season with Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k
- Macalester opened up the season with a strong performance at a three-team meet against St. Olaf College and Luther College on Sept. 1. Maria Blaesing ’24 took second place overall, while Maggie Froh ’24 and Danielle Freshwaters ’22 were close behind, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively. Sylvia Coyle ’25 and Estelle Timar-Wilcox ’22 rounded out the Scots top five, finishing 11th and 12th.
- The Scots return to action in the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 18.
Men’s Cross Country begins season at Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k
- The Scots finished third at the three-team Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k against St. Olaf College and Luther College on Sept. 1.
- Ben Crotteau ’25, Brock Adams ’25 and Reece McKee ’25 were the top three finishers for the Scots, finishing sixth, tenth and twelfth, respectively.
- Macalester’s next meet is the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 18.
Football wins opener in shoot-out, 38-32
- The Scots defeated University of Minnesota-Morris at home on Sept. 4. It was Interim Head Coach Kijuan Ware’s first game as head coach and first victory.
- Rex Desso ’22 grabbed two touchdowns in the first half, including a score to put the Scots up 21-13 before half. Desso finished the game with eight receptions and 136 yards. Kian Sohrabi ’22 added two scores on the ground and 51 yards rushing.
- In a game with over 800 yards of offense, John Newton ’22 made an impact on defense with two extra points in the game, one in each half.
- After UM-Morris went up 32-30, Josh Bulski ’25 returned a kickoff with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Scots scored on the ensuing two point conversion to put Macalester up 38-32, the final score.
- The Scots will return to the field on Sat. Sept. 11 in San Antonio, TX at Trinity University (Texas).
Volleyball begins season 2-2 at Macalester Invitational
- Volleyball split their first two games of the season, beating Crown College 3-0 at the annual Macalester Invitational on Sept. 3 before falling to Bethany Lutheran College, 3-0. Against Crown, Zoe Lowe ’23 finished with an impressive 11 kills and two blocks, followed closely by Eliza King ’23 with nine kills. King also tallied four aces and eight digs. The Scots managed to take Bethany Lutheran to a close second and third set, but despite strong first year performances from Adisa Preston ’25 and Torrance Williams ’25, they were unable to level the score.
- On Sept. 4, the Scots split their last two games of the Macalester Invitational with a loss to Coe College, 3-0, and a win over Buena Vista University, 3-2.
- Against Coe College, Nicole Norton ’25 had 23 assists and 12 digs, while Williams and King each added 17 digs on defense.
- Against Buena Vista, King had a career-best 21 kills, which led all players, and added 20 digs on defense. Preston tallied 16 kills and 11 digs. Norton had 53 assists on 57 of the Scot’s kills in the match.
- On Sept. 8, Macalester defeated Martin Luther College at home, 3-1, and the Scots improved to a record of 3-2 on the season. King led all players with 14 kills and added 12 digs. Preston led the Macalester defense with 17 digs, while Norton had 15 digs and 31 assists.
- The Scots will return to action at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Tournament on Sept. 10 and 11.
Men’s Golf participate in Augsburg Invitational
- The Scots began the season at Augsburg Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5. Macalester finished 11th out of the 16 teams at the Invitational.
- Tommy Hayes ’23 shot a team-best two round score of 154 and tied for 22nd. Ryan Vaver ’25 shot a two round score of 158 and tied for 43rd. Fritz Gessl ’23 followed closely with a two-day score of 160 and tied for 50th place. Ethan Deutsch ’22 placed 54th and shot a 161 over the two rounds.
- The Scots return to action on Sept. 11-12 at the Minnesota Golf Classic.
Women’s Golf participate in CSB Invite
- Macalester began the season at the College of Saint Benedict (CSB) Invite, finishing ninth out of twelve teams.
- Kiwa Anisman ’22 scored a team-low two-round score of 165 to tie for 16th. Tenley Smith ’22 also placed inside the top 20 with a 19th place finish and a score of 167. Emma Iverson ’22 and Phebe Chen ’24 finished in the top 50, with 48th and 49th place finishes respectively.
- The Scots return to the course on Sept. 11-12 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invitational.
Upcoming Events (Home events in Bold)
Friday, Sept. 10
Volleyball vs Northland College, @ UW-Superior Tournament (Superior, WI) (5:00 PM)
Volleyball vs Bethany Lutheran College, @ UW-Superior Tournament (Superior, WI) (7:00 PM)
Men’s Soccer vs #19 University of Chicago (St. Paul, MN) (7:30 PM)
Saturday, Sept. 11
Women’s Golf @ University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invitational (Eau Claire, WI) (TBA)
Men’s Golf @ Minnesota Golf Classic (Maple Plain, MN) (TBA)
Volleyball vs Nebraska Wesleyan University, @ UW-Superior Tournament (Superior, WI) (12:00 PM)
Volleyball @ University of Wisconsin-Superior, @ UW-Superior Tournament (Superior, WI) (2:00 PM)
Football @ Trinity University (Texas) (San Antonio, TX) (6:00 PM)
Sunday, Sept. 12
Women’s Golf @ University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invitational (Eau Claire, WI) (TBA)
Men’s Golf @ Minnesota Golf Classic (Maple Plain, MN) (TBA)
Men’s Soccer vs Colorado College (St. Paul, MN) (12:00 PM)
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Women’s Soccer vs Concordia College (Minn.) (St. Paul, MN) (4:30 PM)
Volleyball vs North Central University (MN) (St. Paul, MN) (7:00 PM)
Men’s Soccer vs Concordia College (Minn.) (St. Paul, MN) (7:30 PM)
