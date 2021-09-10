This Week in Sports: 9/10/2021

Men’s Soccer wins thrilling home opener in Double OT

Macalester also dropped the match at Wartburg College, 2-0, on Sept. 6. Their next match is at home on Friday, Sept. 10, against #19 University of Chicago.

The Scots lost their next match to #5 ranked Luther College, 3-1 on Sept. 4. Joey Stern ’23 scored the lone Macalester goal off an assist by Rohit Shah ’22.

On Sept. 1, the Scots kicked off their season against Viterbo University. Will Orser ’22 scored first on a penalty kick in the third minute. After Viterbo tied the match in the seventh minute of the game, the match remained scoreless into the second overtime period. In the 108th minute, Silas Southworth ’23 scored on an Orser assist to end the game, 2-1.

Women’s Soccer begins season with two game winning streak

The Scots return to the pitch against Concordia College (Minn.) at home on Sept. 15.

Macalester improved to a 2-0-1 record with a 1-0 victory at University of Wisconsin – River Falls on Sept. 8. Kispert scored the lone goal for the Scots in the 84th minute. Gustafson added a save to record a shut-out in the game.

Women’s Soccer started the season with a 2-2 draw against Carleton College on Sept. 1 in a non-conference matchup. Sarah Hamilton ’23 and Lucy Grochulska ’23 both scored to give the Scots a 2-1 early in the second half, but Carleton was able to notch one more in the 71st minute to ultimately tie the game. Goalkeeper Dana Gustafson ’22 also posted 12 saves in her first collegiate start at Macalester.

The Scots notched an outstanding 7-0 win over Northland College this past Saturday, tallying an impressive 25 shots over the course of the game. Julia Kispert ’23 opened up the scoring in the 30th minute with her first of three goals. Caighley Espardinez ’25 then scored her first goal of her college career, followed again twice by Kispert, and again for two more from Carolyn Eckstein ’22 and Alice Bieda ’22. Macalester was just as relentless on defense, allowing no shots for the entire game.

Women’s Cross Country opens season with Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k

The Scots return to action in the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 18.

Macalester opened up the season with a strong performance at a three-team meet against St. Olaf College and Luther College on Sept. 1. Maria Blaesing ’24 took second place overall, while Maggie Froh ’24 and Danielle Freshwaters ’22 were close behind, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively. Sylvia Coyle ’25 and Estelle Timar-Wilcox ’22 rounded out the Scots top five, finishing 11th and 12th.

Men’s Cross Country begins season at Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k

Ben Crotteau ’25, Brock Adams ’25 and Reece McKee ’25 were the top three finishers for the Scots, finishing sixth, tenth and twelfth, respectively.

The Scots finished third at the three-team Ole-Mac-Luther Opener 5k against St. Olaf College and Luther College on Sept. 1.

Football wins opener in shoot-out, 38-32

The Scots will return to the field on Sat. Sept. 11 in San Antonio, TX at Trinity University (Texas).

After UM-Morris went up 32-30, Josh Bulski ’25 returned a kickoff with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Scots scored on the ensuing two point conversion to put Macalester up 38-32, the final score.

In a game with over 800 yards of offense, John Newton ’22 made an impact on defense with two extra points in the game, one in each half.

Rex Desso ’22 grabbed two touchdowns in the first half, including a score to put the Scots up 21-13 before half. Desso finished the game with eight receptions and 136 yards. Kian Sohrabi ’22 added two scores on the ground and 51 yards rushing.

The Scots defeated University of Minnesota-Morris at home on Sept. 4. It was Interim Head Coach Kijuan Ware’s first game as head coach and first victory.

Volleyball begins season 2-2 at Macalester Invitational

Volleyball split their first two games of the season, beating Crown College 3-0 at the annual Macalester Invitational on Sept. 3 before falling to Bethany Lutheran College, 3-0. Against Crown, Zoe Lowe ’23 finished with an impressive 11 kills and two blocks, followed closely by Eliza King ’23 with nine kills. King also tallied four aces and eight digs. The Scots managed to take Bethany Lutheran to a close second and third set, but despite strong first year performances from Adisa Preston ’25 and Torrance Williams ’25, they were unable to level the score.

On Sept. 4, the Scots split their last two games of the Macalester Invitational with a loss to Coe College, 3-0, and a win over Buena Vista University, 3-2.

Against Coe College, Nicole Norton ’25 had 23 assists and 12 digs, while Williams and King each added 17 digs on defense.

Against Buena Vista, King had a career-best 21 kills, which led all players, and added 20 digs on defense. Preston tallied 16 kills and 11 digs. Norton had 53 assists on 57 of the Scot’s kills in the match.

On Sept. 8, Macalester defeated Martin Luther College at home, 3-1, and the Scots improved to a record of 3-2 on the season. King led all players with 14 kills and added 12 digs. Preston led the Macalester defense with 17 digs, while Norton had 15 digs and 31 assists.