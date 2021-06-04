Keynotes: Studies, Statistics, and Serial Killers
June 4, 2021
On this episode of Keynotes, Kelsey Grinde speaks about her work on ad-mixed populations, and how DNA data meant to help people find relatives can catch murderers instead.
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
Kori Suzuki (he/him) is a senior and the Media editor of The Mac Weekly. He is from Berkeley, California.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.