Keynotes: Beer, Blooms, and Bottles of Plankton
May 7, 2021
Welcome to Keynotes, a brand new mini-series from the Abstract. In this episode, junior environmental studies major Alex Ang on how an REU experience at Mote Marine Laboratory stoked her passion for studying the ocean, and the microscopic organisms that inhabit it.
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
Kori Suzuki (he/him) is a senior and the Media editor of The Mac Weekly. He is from Berkeley, California.
