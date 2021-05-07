Keynotes: Beer, Blooms, and Bottles of Plankton

Welcome to Keynotes, a brand new mini-series from the Abstract. In this episode, junior environmental studies major Alex Ang on how an REU experience at Mote Marine Laboratory stoked her passion for studying the ocean, and the microscopic organisms that inhabit it.

