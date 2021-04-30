This Week in Sports: 4/29/2021
April 29, 2021
Baseball goes 1-4 in tough MIAC conference play
- On Wednesday, April 28, the Scots played a doubleheader at St. John’s University, losing the first game, 8-7. Macalester also lost the second game 5-4. In the first game, Kenny Rodriguez ’23 had three hits, scored a run and batted in a run. Lian Lincoln ’22 also had a run, an RBI and two hits, including a double. Thomas Windels ’23 pitched well in 5 ⅔ innings, striking out eight but gave up five earned runs and four walks. St. John’s came back to win the first game in the bottom of the 7th, the last inning of the MIAC doubleheader. In the second game, Michael Helton ’22 scored two runs, had one hit and one walk. Matt Mukai ’24 also had two hits, including a double, and had an RBI.
- On Monday, April 26, Macalester lost at Concordia College, 5-3. Rodriguez had four hits, two RBIs, a run and a stolen base in the game. Andrew Polk ’21 got the loss despite not allowing a single earned run, allowed six hits and struck out six batters over eight innings.
- On Saturday, April 24, the Scots hosted a doubleheader against Concordia College. They lost the first game, 11-4, but won the second game, 6-1. In the first game, Jack Sahargun ’21 had two hits and a run. Joe Margolis ’23 also scored two runs, had a hit and an RBI. In the second game, Sam Rosevear ’21 had three hits and an RBI. Rodriguez also had two hits and two RBIs. Margolis also recorded a save in the second game.
- On Thursday, April 22, the Scots lost both games of a doubleheader to the St. Mary’s University Cardinals. Macalester dropped the first game, 7-4 and the second game, 7-0. In the first game, Rodriguez scored two runs, had an RBI and two hits, including a double. Mukai also had two hits and an RBI. Margolis scored a run and had two hits.
Softball swept by College of St. Benedict and Bethel, falls to 6-12
- On Thursday, April 29, the Scots lost the first game of a doubleheader against Bethel, 13-1. Elsa Church ’24 had a hit and scored the lone run for the Scots. Emily Bergin ’22 also had a hit and logged an RBI, driving Church in. In the second game, the Scots kept the game closer and had a strong bottom of the 3rd inning, which saw the Scots score five runs but still fell to Bethel, 9-5. Mackenzie Clarke ’22 had two hits, both doubles, drove a run in, and scored a run. Kate Lawhead ’21 also had two hits, scored a run, and drove another run in.
- On Monday, April 25, the Scots dropped two tough games to the #25 nationally-ranked College of St. Benedict. The Scots were unable to put anything on the scoreboard in the first game, falling 10-0. In the second, Macalester was held to no runs until the fifth inning, when Jessica Katzin ’23 was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a walk from Erin Franke ’23. After that, Lawhead put up a two-run double to get the Scots their third and fourth runs, making the final score of the game 17-4.
- On Sunday, April 24, Softball split a doubleheader against Gustavus Adolphus College, taking the first game, 6-2 before dropping the second, 3-0. Audrey Meade ’21 had a productive first game, getting three hits in four at-bats and picking up three RBIs in the process. In the second game, the Scots were held to only four hits.
Men’s Tennis improve to 5-2
- The Scots improved to 5-2 on the season this past weekend with back-to-back sweeps, beating both Concordia and Hamline University 9-0, but lost a close match to Saint Thomas 5-4.
- On Thursday, April 29, the Scots fell to St. Thomas, 5-4, but won one doubles match and three singles matches to keep it close.
- On Sunday, April 24, the Scots beat Concordia soundly, not dropping a single set in nine matches.
- On Saturday, Macalester made quick work of Hamline, notching a few 6-0, 6-0 singles wins and an 8-0 doubles win along the way.
Women’s Tennis improves to 6-1, ranked in Central Region for the first time in program history
- The Scots picked up four wins in a row over the weekend and into this week, improving to 6-1. This included a 6-3 win over St. Olaf College, a 9-0 sweep of Concordia, a close 5-4 win over Bethel University and an easy 8-1 win against St. Benedict.
- Highlights of the St. Olaf match included a strong 6-0 6-1 showing from Arista Siebrits ’24 at #1 singles and a lone 8-3 doubles win from senior duo Laurel Hickey ’21 and Emma Baker ’21.
- In an exciting matchup against Bethel, the Scots were able to clinch the win thanks to several close matches. #1 doubles team Siebrits and Sydney Ellison ’24 closed out a tight match 7-5 in the tiebreaker, and Ellison was able to convert two close sets for an important 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 singles win to secure the fifth and final point.
- Against St. Benedict, the Scots started strong with an easy sweep of all three doubles matches, only dropping one singles match on the way to their win.
- The Scots were also ranked tenth in the NCAA Central Region, which is the first time in the women’s tennis program history the Scots have been regionally ranked. They are 6-1 on the year. Five teams from the MIAC are ranked in the Central Region top 14, including St. Thomas, who beat the Scots this year.
Women’s Golf finishes ninth at the Carleton-St.Olaf Spring Invite, prepares for MIAC Championships
- The Scots competed in the Carleton-St. Olaf Spring Invite this past weekend, placing ninth out of ten teams.
- Tenley Smith ’22 led Macalester with a 23rd place finish individually, shooting for an overall score of 172, including a team-low 84 on Sunday. Smith was followed by Phebe Chen ’24 in 34th place, Kiwa Anisman ’22 in 39th and Izzy Hebert ’21, who tied for 43rd.
Men’s Golf finishes 14th at the St. John’s University Spring Invite, looks forward to MIAC Championships
- Macalester placed 14th out of 17 teams at the St. John’s University Spring Invite this past weekend.
- Tommy Hayes ’23 led the Scots with a tie for 41st place, shooting a two-round score of 156. Fritz Gessl ’23 also put up the same score. Both were followed by Ethan Deutsch ’22, who finished 62nd, Jim Smith ’21 in 71st and Kubunya Karubiu ’22 in 88th.
Water Polo ranked fifth in Division III by the College Water Polo Association (CWPA) after going 4-0 in a limited spring season.
- Annika Krueger ’22 led Macalester in scoring with 17 goals and 10 assists. Eleanor Michuad ’23 had a team-high 15 assists and nine goals, while Sydney Hollingsworth ’23 had 16 goals. Goalkeepers Honor Kalala ’22 and Laurel O’Hare ’24 gave up less than seven goals per game and the offense scored 16.5 goals per game.
Men’s Basketball announces 2021-2022 captains
- On April 28, Coach Abe Woldeslassie ’08 announced guards Gaby Ramos ’22, Eric Sathy ’22 and center Shane Anderson ’22 will serve as captains for the upcoming season.
Upcoming Events (home events in BOLD)
Friday, April 30
Women’s Golf @ MIAC Golf Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Men’s Golf @ MIAC Golf Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Saturday, May 1
Women’s Golf @ MIAC Golf Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Men’s Golf @ MIAC Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Women’s Tennis vs Hamline University (St. Paul, MN) (9:00 AM)
Men’s Track vs Rider/Bolstorff Invitational (St. Paul, MN) (9:00 AM Field /11:00 AM Track)
Women’s Track vs Rider/Bolstorff Invitational (St. Paul, MN) (9:00 AM Field /11:00 AM Track)
Men’s Tennis @ Carleton College (Northfield, MN) (11:00 AM)
Softball @ Hamline University (St. Paul, MN) (1:00 PM)
Baseball vs Carleton College (St. Paul, MN) (1:00 PM)
Softball @ Hamline University (St. Paul, MN) (3:00 PM)
Baseball vs Carleton College (St. Paul, MN (3:30 PM)
Sunday, May 2
Women’s Golf @ MIAC Golf Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Men’s Golf @ MIAC Golf Championships (Hastings, MN) (TBA)
Women’s Tennis vs Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Paul, MN) (1:00 PM)
Men’s Tennis @ Saint John’s University (Collegeville, MN) (1:00 PM)
Baseball @ Carleton College (Northfield, MN) (1:00 PM)
Tuesday, May 4
Men’s Tennis vs MIAC Playoffs (TBA) (TBA)
Softball @ St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN) (3:30 PM)
Softball @ St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN) (5:30 PM)
Wednesday, May 5
Women’s Tennis vs MIAC Playoffs (TBA) (TBA)
Men’s Tennis vs MIAC Playoffs (TBA) (TBA)
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) (2:30 PM)
Baseball @ St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN) (5:00 PM)
Thursday, May 6
Women’s Tennis vs MIAC Playoffs (TBA) (TBA)
Men’s Tennis vs MIAC Playoffs (TBA) (TBA)
Women’s Track and Field @ MIAC Multi Events (Northfield, MN) (TBA)
Note: The Mac Weekly will not be publishing another issue during this season but there will be MIAC Playoffs held for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis beginning May 4th for men’s tennis, May 5th for women’s tennis, May 13th for softball and May 15th for baseball. MIAC Championships will be held for men’s and women’s track and field on May 14th and May 15th.
