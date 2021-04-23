The Isolation Diaries: Zahara

The Isolation Diaries is a new series where Mac students share and reflect on a day in their lives as they navigate the virtual college experience amidst the chaos, uncertainty, and change brought forth from the pandemic and 2020.

Today, Zahara Spilka participates in the 2020 presidential election and talks on the lessons she’s learned during the pandemic, from setting boundaries and finding her support system, to taking on opportunities she wishes she pursued sooner.