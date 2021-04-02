The Isolation Diaries: Cecilia

Art by Malini Basu ’21

Ryan Cotter and Rose Giblin-Vance
April 1, 2021

The Isolation Diaries is a new series where Mac students share and reflect on a day in their lives as they navigate the virtual college experience amidst the chaos, uncertainty, and change brought forth from the pandemic and 2020.

Today, Cecilia Gomez brings us along a day in her life where she demonstrates and reflects on the ups and downs of attending college from across the country, as well as the importance of being kind to oneself.