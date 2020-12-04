Decade of Restoration Part 3: The American Serengeti
December 3, 2020
As the American Prairie Reserve works to build the largest natural wildlife refuge in the lower 48, a group of ranchers on the fringes of the reserve fight back. In this three-part series, we explore restoration ecology in the United States, and how it could save our planet.
Further Reading for All Episodes:
Factsheet: UNEP and FAO June 2020
UN General Assembly Resolution on the Decade of Restoration
The American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project at SUNY-ESF
The American Chestnut Foundation
Report: “Biotechnology for Forest Health: The Test Case of the Genetically Engineered Chestnut”
Video: National Geographic Last Wild Places: American Prairie Reserve
High Country News Article: Montana refuge divides tribes and ranchers
Save the Cowboy Stop the American Prairie Reserve (Facebook Page)
United Property Owners of Montana
Article: “Anti-American Prairie Reserve resolution passes Montana House committee”
