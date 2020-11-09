Decade of Restoration Part 2: Repainting the Prairie
November 8, 2020
In Central Montana, the American Prairie Reserve has hopes of rebuilding a lost ecosystem. But they still have a long way to go. In this three-part series, we explore restoration ecology in the United States, and how it could save our planet.
Further Reading:
Video: National Geographic Last Wild Places: American Prairie Reserve
High Country News Article: Montana refuge divides tribes and ranchers
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
Kori Suzuki (he/him) is a senior and the Media editor of The Mac Weekly. He is from Berkeley, California.
