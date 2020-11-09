Decade of Restoration Part 2: Repainting the Prairie

Katherine Irving and Kori Suzuki
November 8, 2020

Graphic by Katherine Irving ’22.

In Central Montana, the American Prairie Reserve has hopes of rebuilding a lost ecosystem. But they still have a long way to go. In this three-part series, we explore restoration ecology in the United States, and how it could save our planet.

Further Reading:

Tiputini Research Station

The American Prairie Reserve

Video: National Geographic Last Wild Places: American Prairie Reserve

High Country News Article: Montana refuge divides tribes and ranchers