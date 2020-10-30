2020: A Historic Election

Lindsay Weber and Kori Suzuki
October 29, 2020

On Tuesday, we decide the next president of the United States. And the stakes are higher than any presidential race in our lifetime. This week: political science professor Julie Dolan on the uncertainty surrounding Election Day.

