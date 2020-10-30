2020: A Historic Election
October 29, 2020
On Tuesday, we decide the next president of the United States. And the stakes are higher than any presidential race in our lifetime. This week: political science professor Julie Dolan on the uncertainty surrounding Election Day.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
