Decade of Restoration Part 1: The Fallen King of New England
October 22, 2020
In 1904, a devastating blight wiped out the American chestnut tree. 100 years later, a team of researchers is on the verge of bringing it back to the wild. In this three-part series, we explore restoration ecology in the United States, and how restoration ecology could save our planet.
*correction: SUNY-ESF has not received unlimited approval from the USDA. They’ve been approved to confined planting and testing, and are currently in the process of requesting unregulated approval.
Reading Mentioned in the Episode:
Factsheet: UNEP and FAO June 2020
The American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project at SUNY-ESF
The American Chestnut Foundation
Report: “Biotechnology for Forest Health: The Test Case of the Genetically Engineered Chestnut”
Katherine Irving '22 (she/her/hers) is a creative writing major and biology and geology minor from Oakland, California. She is currently one of the web...
Kori Suzuki (he/him) is a senior and the Media editor of The Mac Weekly. He is from Berkeley, California.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.