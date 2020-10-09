How Journalism Fails People of Color

How+Journalism+Fails+People+of+Color

Kori Suzuki, Media Editor
October 8, 2020

Like many other parts of this country, journalism has deep ties to America’s history of racism and white supremacy. Now, as many in the US confront that history, journalists of color across the country are pushing for change. This week, Gabe Schneider on how American newsrooms fail to cover stories about race.

The Objective: theobjective.substack.com 

Gabe Schneider: @gabemschneider

Isolation Diaries project interest form

Podcast: Play in new window | Download