Coronavirus: The Pandemic and Higher Education

Like most of the country, college administrators were completely unprepared for the coronavirus. And it spread too fast for them to do anything but send everybody home. Now, it’s the fall. Classes are back in session. And this time, colleges had a head start.

The question is whether their plans will be enough to keep everybody safe.

Guest: Benjy Renton (@bhrenton), digital editor of The Middlebury Campus

Links:

* Off the Silk Road, Benjy’s newsletter on the coronavirus and higher ed