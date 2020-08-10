President Rivera announces major changes to first module of fall 2020

On Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:21 p.m., President Rivera made an announcement to the campus community scaling back the on-campus component of the first module of the fall 2020 semester.

“Earlier this summer, when it appeared that the trends were encouraging, we made assumptions that the risks of opening the campus in September could be managed with some changes to our residence hall density and other common-sense public health measures,” Rivera wrote.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota and in many parts of the country have gone up. Accordingly, the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths last week have led us to adjust our approach.”

Dr. Rivera wrote that the college will limit the number of students in campus housing. New students (first-year students and transfer students with housing contracts) and international students with housing contracts will reside in campus housing, including all first-year student-athletes who were originally to reside in the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown St. Paul.

Living in on-campus housing will include several restrictions. The first two weeks will be a “Quiet Period,” where classes will be remote for all students and no extracurricular activities will take place in-person.

Additionally, all students who live off-campus but in the St. Paul area will have only remote classes during module 1.

Macalester students living off-campus in the area will still have access to designated campus facilities including Cafe Mac, the Hamre Center, Open Pantry, the Center for Religious and Spiritual Life, study spaces and printing/mail services.

No other students, including sophomores, juniors and seniors will be allowed to reside in on-campus housing during the first module. However, students who need on-campus housing but don’t fall into those categories can apply for a waiver to be granted on-campus housing.

Rivera wrote that the college hopes that making these restrictions will allow the college to invite all students who would like to be on campus back for a residential experience beginning with Module 2 in October.

Rivera noted that the students may participate in campus life to the extent that they feel comfortable, providing they comply with the Campus Community Commitment.

The college is also adding a testing component to its plan for the first module. Rivera clarified that all students, including those off-campus, will be tested twice: first, upon their arrival on campus, and second, within the subsequent two weeks.

College employees also will be offered the same testing opportunities. For students living in campus housing, initial testing will be a required step in their check-in process.

Rivera noted that the college will soon provide more details on the college’s testing and contact tracing protocols, as well as scheduling instructions for students living off-campus in the area.

Rivera’s next webinar will be Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom, where she will be answering questions about the new plan. More information about the plan is available on Macalester’s COVID-19 website.

President Rivera concluded the email by adding that the college anticipates that students will experience challenges in light of this announcement, and encourages students to submit a request for assistance to the Emergency Aid Program, a fund unrelated to financial aid that is intended for students experiencing unanticipated financial hardship.

