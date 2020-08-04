Letter to the editors

In recent weeks I discussed with you a published article highly critical of Macalester in “Thinking Minnesota,” a Minneapolis-based organization called Center of the American Experiment. The organization has a daily blog on national and especially Minnesota issues, and the magazine has 94,000 subscribers nationwide.

The in-depth article documented how Macalester has become close-minded and intellectually dishonest in its one-sided pursuit of left-wing and “social justice” objectives. The noted author, Katherine Kersten documented her claim by examining Macalester’s faculty bios, course contents, syllabi, campus speakers, student organizations and past articles in The Mac Weekly.

When we talked by phone and through emails, I encouraged you to mention this article to your readers since that would stimulate the healthy debate that is the hallmark of intellectual diversity and openness to new ideas. You seemed agreeable to considering mention of the article during our phone conversation, but in a subsequent email announced you would not alert your readers to it. In doing so, The Mac Weekly is proving the thesis of the article. Additional proof is that you will not print this Letter to The Editor in The Mac Weekly.

Bob Spaulding ’64