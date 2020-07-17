Coronavirus: A Long Way to Go

Shania Russell and Kori Suzuki
July 16, 2020

Across the country, coronavirus infection rates are surging. Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have been working nonstop to control the virus, but experts are now warning that some hospitals are again on the verge of being overwhelmed. Today, the story of one of those healthcare workers—who’s been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning.

 

 

