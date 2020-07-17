Coronavirus: A Long Way to Go
July 16, 2020
Across the country, coronavirus infection rates are surging. Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have been working nonstop to control the virus, but experts are now warning that some hospitals are again on the verge of being overwhelmed. Today, the story of one of those healthcare workers—who’s been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning.
Very good! Very informative! Wow “Coretta Gray” outstanding Shania! I’m very impressed!!! Great job!!! Awwww….