Coronavirus, Part 3: Social Distancing

Across the country, states are ordering people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz issued an executive order that people need to stay inside except for essentials like groceries and exercise. In the coming weeks, we’ll be bringing you updates as the crisis continues to unfold. This is part three: Tips for social distancing, working from home, and staying connected.

Guests: Morgan Doherty, Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Mac Weekly