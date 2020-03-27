Coronavirus, Part 2: The Coming Recession

Across the world, the pandemic has brought economic activity to a halt. In the last week, the stock market has crashed. Local businesses have been forced to close. And in the US, more than three million people have lost their jobs. In the coming weeks, we’ll be bringing you updates as the crisis continues to unfold. This is part two: What you need to know about the coming recession.

Guests: Liang Ding, Associate Professor of International Finance at Macalester; Pete Ferderer, Edward J Noble Professor of Macroeconomics and Economic History

Resources:

• https://www.nytimes.com/ article/coronavirus-money- unemployment.html

• https://www.uimn.org/ applicants/needtoknow/news- updates/covid-19.jsp

• https://www.usa.gov/ unemployment