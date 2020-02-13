Curran named Title IX Director

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

More than ten months after the departure of Timothy Dunn, Regina D. Curran has been hired as Macalester’s new, permanent Title IX and Bias Harassment Coordinator — which oversees efforts to review and investigate reports of sexual violence and bias-related harassment on campus.

Dunn resigned suddenly last April following allegations that the office was mishandling cases of sexual violence and harassment on campus. Since August, Interim Title IX Coordinator Dion Farganis has fulfilled the regular duties of the office.

Curran will join the college from American University in Washington D.C., where she has served as the Title IX Program Officer since 2017. Her first day at Macalester is April 13.

The committee that selected Curran was led by Director of Employment Services Bob Graf and was comprised of administrators, faculty, staff and students. Curran will report to the college president.

“I am very pleased that Regina will be joining Macalester as our Title IX and Bias Harassment Coordinator,” Macalester President Brian Rosenberg wrote in an email to The Mac Weekly. “She impressed everyone on the search committee and brings extensive experience.”

Curran’s hiring marks a second new addition to sexual violence prevention efforts at the college. At the end of October, Macalester welcomed Jen Jacobsen as the Director for Sexual Violence Prevention Education — a new position located in the Laurie Hamre Center for Health & Wellness.

“I am thrilled that Regina will be joining us in April,” Jacobsen wrote in an email to The Mac Weekly. “Throughout the search process, Regina demonstrated a deep understanding of both the attention to process and the attention to people that an effective Title IX coordinator must have.

“I am confident she will continue to build trust in Title IX among students, staff, and faculty and will help further a vision of Macalester as a community that highly values sexual respect,” she continued.

Curran declined to comment at this time.

