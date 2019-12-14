12/6/19 Crossword and Answers

December 14, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Climate Change, Part 3: What You Can Do
December 5, 2019
Fall Dance Concert embraces personal growth and celebrates joy
Suzanne Savanick Hansen seeks new position in higher ed sustainability
Diaz de Leon juggles academics, music ambitions and life after Mac
Friends remember Conor Tomlin for time at Mac, love of home
Parts 4-6: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
TWIS 12/6/19
Student workers learn about food service industry at Bon Appétit
Following MIAC removal, St. Thomas pursues D-I future
Conor Tomlin ’21: 1999-2019
Who was Edward Duffield Neill?
“It took me five minutes to be repulsed”: details behind the decision to remove Neill’s name from Macalester building
Sports
Plyo brings exercise incentives to Mac
Ultimate Frisbee seeks to make a more equitable environment
Opinion
Confronting a culture of classism at Macalester
Farewell, Macalester
Food & Drink
Oatmeal recipes à la Macalester Outing Club
News
New IIC hosts forum, discusses work ahead
Features
Green Dot trainings and shared spaces in the LC
Kedir wins MCSG vice presidency in election upset
Home
Phoebe Aguiar perseveres through injury en route to a national title
Uncategorized
TWIS 3/29/19
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.