Rivi Handler-Spitz, Contributing IllustratorDecember 5, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Climate Change, Part 3: What You Can Do
December 5, 2019
Fall Dance Concert embraces personal growth and celebrates joy
Suzanne Savanick Hansen seeks new position in higher ed sustainability
Diaz de Leon juggles academics, music ambitions and life after Mac
Friends remember Conor Tomlin for time at Mac, love of home
Parts 4-6: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
TWIS 12/6/19
Student workers learn about food service industry at Bon Appétit
Conor Tomlin ’21: 1999-2019
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Following MIAC removal, St. Thomas pursues D-I future
Who was Edward Duffield Neill?
President Rosenberg recommends removing Neill’s name from campus building
Features
A Novel Idea: Girls Made of Snow and Glass
Part 3: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
After Macalester: the many paths of post-graduation life
Students confront the military culture status quo at Macalester
Sustainacup: improving menstrual product accessibility across campus
Part two: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
Community and Global Health concentration celebrates 10 years
Macalester’s Portuguese program seeks its own language house
Mac professors on helping students publish their work
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.