The Mac WeeklyDecember 5, 2019
Climate Change, Part 3: What You Can Do
December 5, 2019
Fall Dance Concert embraces personal growth and celebrates joy
Suzanne Savanick Hansen seeks new position in higher ed sustainability
Diaz de Leon juggles academics, music ambitions and life after Mac
Friends remember Conor Tomlin for time at Mac, love of home
Parts 4-6: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
TWIS 12/6/19
Student workers learn about food service industry at Bon Appétit
Conor Tomlin ’21: 1999-2019
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Following MIAC removal, St. Thomas pursues D-I future
Who was Edward Duffield Neill?
President Rosenberg recommends removing Neill’s name from campus building
A closer look at gender roles and hiring in athletics at Macalester
Gender-neutral locker rooms fill need in Leonard Center
TWIS 11/15/19
Katie Kollar looks for WBB to improve
Plyo brings exercise incentives to Mac
Cade Fink grows from time on bench
TWIS 11/8/19
Cross Country teams reflect on meaningful MIAC Championships
Coach Schofer brings MIAC experience to Macalester
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
