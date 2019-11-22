Groveland: Climate Change, Part 2: What We Talk About When We Talk About the Environment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A lot of people think about climate change as a universal issue. But it’s also a civil rights issue—and that’s something the mainstream environmental movement is starting to recognize. This is part two of our series on the climate crisis: What we talk about when we talk about the environment.

Guests: Roopali Phadke, Professor of Environmental Studies; Abe Asher, Editor-in-Chief of The Mac Weekly.

Listen on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Groveland is the Mac Weekly’s exclusive podcast, hosted by Kori Suzuki. Each episode looks at a different national story and how it impacts the community of Macalester College and the greater Saint Paul-Minneapolis metro.