The Mac WeeklyNovember 14, 2019
Tyler McFarland ’21 surveys the defense. The Scots lost to the University of Northwestern (MN) on Wednesday 94-69. Photo by Celia Johnson ’22.
Q&A with the 2019 Macathon winners
November 14, 2019
President Rosenberg recommends removing Neill’s name from campus building
Sustainacup: improving menstrual product accessibility across campus
TWIS 11/15/19
Sophomores in alternative housing opt out of campus meal plan
Part two: Reflections on Chinese student experiences at Macalester
Community and Global Health concentration celebrates 10 years
Do you want to get an edge? Think about studying away
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Letter from the editors about this project
Who was Edward Duffield Neill?
College heightens library security in response to “disturbing and threatening” letters
The men Macalester immortalized
Sports
Katie Kollar looks for WBB to improve
Plyo brings exercise incentives to Mac
Cade Fink grows from time on bench
TWIS 11/8/19
Cross Country teams reflect on meaningful MIAC Championships
Coach Schofer brings MIAC experience to Macalester
Loons lose first MLS playoff game
TWIS 11/1/19
TWIS 10/18/19
Family Fest Wellness 5k carries on despite October snow
