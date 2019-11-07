The Mac WeeklyNovember 7, 2019
Mac welcomes Director for Sexual Violence Prevention Education
November 7, 2019
MCSG Overseer: After illegitimate election, LB approves new code
Cade Fink grows from time on bench
Macalester reckons with Hong Kong protest movement
TWIS 11/8/19
PIPE bakes bread and builds community at “In the Kitchen” event
Students come together over classroom bias
Macalester’s Portuguese program seeks its own language house
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Students form new conservative group, splitting with Mac GOP
College heightens library security in response to “disturbing and threatening” letters
Letter from the editors about this project
The men Macalester immortalized
Sports
Cross Country teams reflect on meaningful MIAC Championships
Coach Schofer brings MIAC experience to Macalester
Loons lose first MLS playoff game
TWIS 11/1/19
TWIS 10/18/19
Family Fest Wellness 5k carries on despite October snow
TWIS 10/11/19
Professional team struggles to hold ground against UMN
TWIS 9/4/19
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
