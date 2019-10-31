Katherine Irving and Lily DehenyOctober 31, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Letter from the editors about this project
October 31, 2019
Inside the 2013 renaming of Neill hall
Who was Edward Duffield Neill?
The seven decades that defined Minnesota: A timeline
The history of this land
The Men Macalester Immortalized
More than Mac: The Twin Cities Context
El colegio: a school decolonizing
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Students form new conservative group, splitting with Mac GOP
Board says no new fossil fuel investments in victory for student activists
College heightens library security in response to “disturbing and threatening” letters
Community challenges Rosenberg’s anti-free college stance
Neill Hall
Recruitment, diversity and building community: Admissions, DML look ahead
Decolonizing Macalester: what comes next
Groveland: How renaming failed at the University of Minnesota
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.