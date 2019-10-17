The Mac WeeklyOctober 17, 2019
International Roundtable expands reach, addresses (de)carceration
October 17, 2019
TWIS 10/18/19
Family Fest Wellness 5k carries on despite October snow
An evening with Trump and his supporters
The Last Call: Poor teeth: the intersection of braces and poverty
The difference between self-care and self-advocacy
On Yom Kippur, a reminder of the need to fight anti-Semitism
IRT documentary tells Zheng’s story of incarceration and activism
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Halftime protest calls out sports culture
Students form new conservative group, splitting with Mac GOP
Board says no new fossil fuel investments in victory for student activists
Major changes coming to Mac’s sustainability office
Sports
TWIS 10/11/19
Professional team struggles to hold ground against UMN
TWIS 9/4/19
TWIS 9/27/19
Home
TWIS 9/20/19
World Champion USWNT stops at Allianz Field
TWIS 9/13/19
TWIS 5/3/19
