The Mac WeeklyOctober 10, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
The Last Call: Bringing home to Macalester: finding one’s identity
October 10, 2019
Isra Hirsi visits Mac, speaks out on justice issues in climate movement
Meditation @ Mac: addressing anxiety in Mac community
Macalester language houses provide unique learning opportunity
Fossil Free Mac weighs board’s decision on fossil fuel divestment, potential next steps
TWIS 10/11/19
Community challenges Rosenberg’s anti-free college stance
Letter to the Editor from Jerry Crawford
Ballas replaces Keillor as owner of bookstore, renames ‘Next Chapter’
Professor Wang Ping and Macalester Embroiled in Legal Battle
Halftime protest calls out sports culture
Students form new conservative group, splitting with Mac GOP
Board says no new fossil fuel investments in victory for student activists
Sports
Professional team struggles to hold ground against UMN
TWIS 9/4/19
TWIS 9/27/19
Home
TWIS 9/20/19
World Champion USWNT stops at Allianz Field
TWIS 9/13/19
TWIS 5/3/19
Ultimate Frisbee seeks to make a more equitable environment
TWIS 4/26/19
The Mac Weekly
The Student News Site of Macalester College
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.