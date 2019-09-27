Groveland: Climate Change, Part 1: What You Need to Know

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hundreds of demonstrations around the world led by students. Days later, an urgent UN summit in New York. Both with one focus. This is part one of three episodes on the climate emergency: What you need to know about the current state of climate change.

Guests: Louisa Bradtmiller, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies

Listen on, Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Groveland is the Mac Weekly’s exclusive podcast, hosted by Kori Suzuki. Each episode looks at a different national story and how it impacts the community of Macalester College and the greater Saint Paul-Minneapolis metro.