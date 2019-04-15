Faculty Appreciation Nominees – Voices on Mental Health

First, We’d like to thank all those who helped distribute this survey out to the student population. Specifically, we want to thank all the department coordinators for really get the word out to the students in their department(s). The success of this project is in no small part to your help. So, thank you.

Throughout the course of late February to spring break, the student org Voices on Mental Health in collaboration with the Disability, Chronic Pain, Chronic Illness (DCPCI) Identity Collective ran a survey that opened up the opportunity for students to anonymously thank their professors for the work they did regarding the students mental health, mental illness, disability, chronic pain, chronic illness, neurodiversity, mental wellness, etc. Below is the list of all faculty who received at least 1 nomination from a student in alphabetical order by department:

Karin Aguilar-San Juan, American Studies

Lizeth Gutierrez, American

Studies Chris Wilcox, Art

Rivi Handler-Spitz, Asian Languages and Cultures

Arthur Mitchell, Asian languages and Cultures

Lin Aanonsen, Biology

Devavani Chatterjea, Biology

Liz Jansen, Biology

Jerald Dosch, Biology

Sarah Boyer, Biology

Kristi Curry-Rogers, Biology/Geology

Ron Brisbois, Chemistry

Susan Green, Chemistry

Wessam El Meligi, CMME

Nanette Goldman, CMME

Sarah West, Economics

Tina Kruse, Educational Studies

Daylanne English, English

Ben Voigt, English

Andrea Kaston-Tange, English

Amy Elkins, English

Sierra Lomuto, English

James Dawes, English

Ping Wang, English

Matthew Burgess, English

Christie Manning, Environmental Studies

Daniel Trudeau, Geography

Brian Johnson, German/Russian

James Von Geldern, German/Russian

Linda Schulte-Sasse, German/Russian

Katrina Phillips, History

Jessica Pearson, History

Crystal Moten, History

Jenna Rice Raheim, International Studies

Sachiko Dorsey, Japanese

Marianne Milligan, Linguistics

Paul Cantrell, MSCS

Susan Fox, MSCS

Shilad Sen, MSCS

Vittorio Addona, MSCS

David Shuman, MSCS

Andrew Beveridge, MSCS

Lian Duan, MSCS

Alicia Johnson, MSCS

Brianna Heggeseth, MSCS

Howard Sinker, Media and Cultural Studies

Janet Folina, Philosophy

Geoffrey Gorham, Philosophy

Samuel Asarnow, Philosophy

Diane Michelfelder, Philosophy

Martin Gunderson, Philosophy

Anna Williams, Physics & Astronomy

David Blaney, Political Science

Michael Zis, Political Science

Lesley Lavery, Political Science

Althea Sircar, Political Science

Darcy Burgund, Psychology

Brooke Lea, Psychology

Cari Gillen O’Neel, Psychology

Jaine Strauss, Psychology

Joan Ostrove, Psychology

Erik Davis, Religious Studies

Susanna Drake, Religious Studies

Jim Laine, Religious Studies

Nicholas Schaser, Religious Studies

Deb Smith, Sociology

Teresa Mesa Adamuz, Spanish and Portuguese

J. Ernesto Ortiz Diaz, Spanish and Portuguese

Beth Cleary, Theater and Dance

Corie Hammers, WGSS