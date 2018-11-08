Oats Recipe

Ingredients: 1 jar 1/4-1/3 jarful of old fashioned rolled oats A few sprinkles of other seed items (like those chia seeds you impulse bought at the start of your last health kick) A few dashes of cinnamon Milk of your choice, twice as much as your oats 2-3 drops of vanilla extract 1 big squeeze of the liquid sweetener of your choice, like honey/agave/maple syrup 2 spoonfuls of frozen blueberries

Directions: Put it all together, shake it up, and leave it overnight! It tastes like a blueberry muffin. I personally think that the order of ingredients makes a difference, but there is no real evidence of that so do as you wish. This recipe is for one serving, and I think it’s best if you don’t make it much more than one day ahead.