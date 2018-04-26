Home
News
Sports
Features
Opinion
Mental Health at Mac
Arts
Food & Drink
Media
About
Friday 27 April 2018
Home
News
Daswani looks back on four years in MCSG, time at Macalester
No image
Macalester places fourth in RecycleMania
No image
MCSG Overseer: Transit bill voted down, could be revived in fall
Sports
ACL tear won’t break Nick Fuselier ’20’s love of soccer
TWIS: 4/20
New direction beckons after Coach Cornish’s resignation
Features
Bringing Sexy Mac: Masturbation—Get Down With Yourself!
Class of 2018 makes their last headline together
No image
Anna Dolde discusses Rondo nonprofit, place-based research
Opinion
No image
Should White Authors Write Characters of Color?
No image
Students award professors with recognition for Mental Health awareness
No image
A Crucial Step for the Partial Divestment Proposal
Mental Health at Mac
Arts
Home magazine showcases international students’ talents
No image
Professor Cecilia Espinosa on conducting and Colombia
Panel discusses new “Lorax” play for EnviroThursday
Food & Drink
No image
Kopplin’s Coffee: A little something for everyone
No image
Enjoy the spring with Hola Arepa’s South American specialties
Grand Catch: Get hooked on Grand Avenue’s seafood addition
Media
Faces: Spirit of the Game
Faces: For the Win
Faces: A Case for Academia
About
Home
»
TWIS: 4/27
Uncategorized
TWIS: 4/27
scores
sports
student athlete
twis
Macalester places fourth in RecycleMania
Daswani looks back on four years in MCSG, time at Macalester
You may also like
Faces: Spirit of the Game
ACL tear won’t break Nick Fuselier ’20’s love of soccer
TWIS: 4/20
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Notify of new replies to this comment - (on)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (off)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (on)
Notify of new replies to this comment - (off)
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Searching
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!