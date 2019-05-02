Ellie’s last supper

I make this soup at least three times a week! It’s fast and versatile, flavorful and healthy. Any vegetables can be swapped or added, and you can change proteins or carbs at your whim, but this is my favorite iteration. Honorable mention to sweet potato chunks instead of noodles.

Dash of olive oil ¼ onion Garlic in your preferred form, I use 1 tsp pre-minced ½ small-medium carrot 1 mushroom 2 radishes 1 egg 1.5 handfuls egg noodles 2-ish cups water 1 hefty teaspoon bouillon or miso paste 1 hefty teaspoon gochujang (adjust for spiciness) 1 handful spinach Juice of ¼ lemon

Start the onions cooking in a small pot and add the garlic after a minute or three. Next, add the mushrooms, followed by the carrots a minute later. Add in the water, and after its heated a bit you can add the radishes. Just before it comes to a boil, add the bouillon (or miso) and the gochujang. Let that mix in and once the water starts to really boil, add the noodles. A minute or so later, crack an egg into the middle of the pot. Do not stir! Leave it for about 5-6 minutes until the noodles are cooked through. Put the handful of spinach into a bowl and pour the soup over it. The egg should still be kind of runny in the yolk. Top it off with a nice squeeze of lemon and enjoy!